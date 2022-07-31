Brandon Moreno produces a SAVAGE body shot to claim a third round TKO win over Kai Kara-France

Brandon Moreno scored a third round TKO win over Kai Kara-France set up with a thunderous kick to the body to win the interim flyweight title in the co-main event at UFC 277 in Texas.

Kara-France cut Moreno with an elbow under his right eye early in the third. Moreno was down and Kara-France started landing shots from the top and took control of the fight.

In the last minute of the round, Moreno shot Kara-France with a savage kick to the liver.

New Zealander Kara-France folded in pain and Moreno finished him off with punches with referee Herb Dean stopping the fight at 4:34 of the third.

“I’ve practiced that kick so many times,” said Moreno, who switched camps after his last fight with Deiveson Figueiredo and was trained for this by James Krause.

“I’ve worked so much on it.”

The Mexican now looks set to face Deiveson Figueredo for the undisputed title later this year, as they may face a fourth fight.

Figueiredo was in the crowd and entered the ring after the fight, where he praised Moreno’s performance, before revealing that he wants to fight him for the fourth time.

“This man here, tonight is his night and he’s the champion,” Figueiredo said through a translator.

“I have a lot of respect for him… I want to take this fight to Brazil.”

Deiveson Figueiredo (right) sat in the crowd going into the ring after Moreno .’s win

The two have had a heated rivalry since 2020, especially from Figueiredo’s side.

Moreno challenged Figueiredo for the title in December 2020 and fought him for a majority draw. He then defeated Figueiredo by submitting in an instant rematch, before losing a controversial decision in their third fight in January.

‘I don’t hate you. I don’t feel anything against you. I forgive you,” Moreno said to Figueiredo.

“Forgive me if I’ve done something bad to you. I want to fight in December.’

UFC boss Dana White confirmed he hopes the sport will return to Brazil next year, adding: “We’ll see what this crazy world has in store for us in the next six months.”