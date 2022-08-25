Brandon Fraser of Telstra Great Wall ad is all grown up in new TV commercial

<!–

A child star famous for asking his father onscreen why the Great Wall of China was built in an iconic Telstra ad is back on screen 17 years later.

Brandon Fraser, known affectionately as Dan in the 2005 viral TV commercial, was famously told by his co-worker that the Great Wall of China was built “to keep the rabbits out.”

At the end of the ad, Dan was preparing a talk to his class about China, using the hastily – and inaccurate – story of the wall’s history.

The hook saw Telstra encourage parents to get high-quality internet to avoid tricky research mistakes like this one.

Brandon Fraser, known affectionately as Dan in the viral Telstra ad from 2005, was told by his co-star that the Great Wall of China was built “to keep the rabbits out.”

He has since returned to the silver screen as ‘Uncle Dan’ in a brutal follow-up to the original clip

Seventeen years later, the round-faced schoolboy is almost unrecognizable, as he plays the adult role in a similar ad for the telco giant.

In the new ad, Dan plays the uncle of an equally impressionable young man.

His cousin asks him why the Great Wall of China was built — which he jokes he was once told was to keep the rabbits out — before giving a more reliable answer.

But as his cousin continues to push for more answers to buildings like the pyramids, Dan’s answers get equally creative.

‘That was for the view. Beautiful view of Egypt from the top. It was known as the, ahh, Great Pyramid System,’ he said.

But this time, his cousin is armed with an iPad and accesses the information he needs via free Wi-Fi from a pay phone.

“Okay, that’s okay, Uncle Dan, I’ve found the answers I was looking for,” the boy said.

In the original ad, Dan’s on-screen father told him the wall was built to keep rabbits out of China

In the new ad he is asked the same question by his cousin

He answers correctly at first before having to make up ‘facts’ about the pyramids in Egypt

He seems concerned about his answers in a possible ‘flashback’ of his own time at school, where he repeated his father’s made-up rules about China

Telstra’s decision to bring Dan back after 17 years seems to have been popular with hundreds of people who immediately liked, shared and commented on the new video.

“I love it,” one woman wrote.

“OMG, it’s the OG boy,” another exclaimed.

“So many memories, this was the best ad ever,” said a third.