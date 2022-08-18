Brandi Glanville ‘not sorry’ over hostile text exchange with teenage son’s ex-girlfriend

<!–

Brandi Glanville took to Twitter on Wednesday to address a hostile text exchange she had with her son’s ex-girlfriend, Bella Bernhardt.

‘NOT SORRY!!! Mama Bear to the end,” the 49-year-old reality star said on the social media site. “That’s all I’m going to say on the subject of Happy Wednesday.”

The Salinas, California native spoke out after Bernhardt, 18, posted an Instagram DM exchange on social media last April.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who is mother to sons Mason, 19, and Jake, 15, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, 49, was presumably talking about Mason, who is closer to Bernhardt’s age.

Bernhardt posted the messaging on TikTok under the handle @feelthebern888.

In the back and forth, Glanville, who hosts the podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, told Bernhardt, “I’m not kidding, leave him alone and let him heal and stay in your own damn room. .’

She added: ‘You don’t get your damn cake and don’t eat it and you think you’re crazy??? you don’t want to fuck my crazy.’

Bernhardt posted her response to Glanville, which read: ‘Hello [redacted] I’m not sure what [redacted has] I told you, but I haven’t f***ed him at all, by any standards or means.

‘I said [redacted] I wanted to completely remove myself from his life for a while so he could heal, and he begged me not to.’

Bernhardt told Glanville that her son had asked to keep in touch after their breakup, saying she “wouldn’t do anything” with him.

She added: ‘I’m not a bad person. People break up and that’s just something he has to deal with, I’ve dealt with it too and it hasn’t been easy for me either. But I’m breaking up with [redacted] does not make me a bad or evil person.’

Bernhardt also criticized Glanville for calling her crazy in the exchange, writing, “I’m not crazy, I’m actually a very sensible person, so please don’t call me something I’m not.

“But you’re dating your son’s 18-year-old ex-girlfriend and threatening her. It’s also very inappropriate, please don’t contact me like that again.’

The screenshots Bernhardt posted indicated that she subsequently blocked Glanville from her Instagram page.

Bernhardt captioned the exchange: ‘All because I was dating the son of a real Beverly Hills housewife’