Brandi Glanville brushes off latest scandal with ex Eddie Cibrian as she steps out in red swimsuit

Brandi Glanville appeared to be brushing off her recent family drama with ex Eddie Cibrian as she got into the Christmas spirit on Monday.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, flaunted her long legs in a sultry red one-piece swimsuit and wore a festive Santa hat as she stepped into Malibu.

It comes after Glanville’s shocking claims that her ex-husband, 49, had an affair with his The Cave co-star Piper Perabo in 2005, which he has since denied.

The reality TV star wore her long blonde locks down for a beach outing.

As for glamour, Brandi drew attention to her eyes with a touch of black eyeliner and wore pink lipstick on her pout.

Glanville wore nude paint on her fingers, while her toes were painted red to match her swimwear.

Glanville, who parted ways with Cibrian bitterly in 2010 after having an affair with 40-year-old LeAnn Rimes, branded Perabo, 46, a “terrible bastard” and accused the star of flirting with her husband in front of her.

The star told Page six that she made friends on the film set who informed her of the alleged affair. “I heard a lot of things,” she said, before claiming she was told “that Piper and Eddie sucked.”

Now Cibrian has broken his silence on the allegations, telling DailyMail.com, “I’m sorry to have to address this, I really believed we’d come a long way but this wasn’t true 19 years ago and it’s now not true.

It comes after her ex-husband, 49, denied her shocked claims that he had an affair with his The Cave co-star Piper Perabo in 2005

“Just because someone thinks something could be true doesn’t make it true. This is all so unnecessary.

“Happy times await at the Christmas table.”

This comes after Glanville described in the publication how she had confronted Cibrian about his alleged affair, saying, “They made a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1 year old and I went to the set and it was in another country, Romania I think

‘And [Perabo] was a horrible c**t for me. She was flirting with Eddie right in front of me. I was like, “Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? What is going on?”

Perabo and Cibrian pictured in The Cave

Glanville says she rowed with Cibrian when he returned to LA after filming ended and told him she left him, but claims the star denied any adultery.

She also claimed Cibrian told her she was “crazy and jealous” – with Glanville claiming she decided to stay in the marriage because she was “blindly in love” and shared a son with him.

Glanville also spoke of the “irony” of Perabo appearing in the 2000 film Coyote Ugly alongside LeAnn, whom he would marry after leaving his wife for her.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Perabo representatives for comment.

Glanville and Cibrian were together for 13 years and married for eight when he fell for Rimes when they worked together on the 2009 TV movie Northern Lights.

Last year, Glanville revealed that she “wanted to kill” Rimes after she cheated on Eddie.

Glanville also talked about the "irony" of Perabo appearing in the 2000 film Coyote Ugly alongside LeAnn, who he would marry after leaving his wife for her

Brandi posed with Eddie and LeAnn for Easter in April – the pair have since formed a friendly relationship while co-parenting their sons

The star wrote an op-ed The sun where she talked about the days leading up to the affair’s public disclosure and the ensuing wave of emotions surrounding the end of her marriage.

“Eddie and I got along great and had the best sex life,” she wrote. “I was madly in love and felt like I had the perfect life.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star suspected her marriage was on the rocks when her husband became distant and unresponsive while working hundreds of miles from home.

“However, there were warning signs,” she wrote. “I’m a very jealous Scorpio and there were times when I couldn’t contact Eddie and he claimed his phone went down again.

“I visited him on set sometimes and noticed chemistry with certain co-stars. I was going to ask him if something had gone wrong, but he told me I was crazy.’

Shortly after she became suspicious, Eddie and LeAnn’s affair came public when they were seen “kissing across a table.”

Perabo plays Summer Higgins in Yellowstone

“They were sucking each other’s fingers in the footage, but he told me nothing was wrong,” she recalls. “It was insane.”

Weeks later, reports surfaced that Cibrian had also cheated on his wife with Vanderpump Rules waitress Scheana Shay.

‘Then I went crazy. I was fucking done,” she said. “Eddie told me he stopped seeing LeAnn, but I knew he was lying.”

As Cibrian and Rimes grew closer, Glanville refused to accept the relationship and was adamant that the country crooner would not be around their two children – until she saw one of her sons sitting on her lap during a football game.

“I had this anger in my body. I really wanted to kill her,” she wrote. “I walked up to her, grabbed Jake, and I looked at her and said, ‘I’ll fucking kill you.'”

After more than a decade of fighting, Glanville was able to put the past behind him and reconcile with Cibrian and Rimes for the sake of their children.

She recently commented on the Hollywood Raw podcast that she and Rimes are like “sister wives” and “get along really well.”

“I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love it when we’re all together, and that’s so obvious. They are so happy,” the reality star explained