Brand new Doctor Who trailer is released as the Tenth Doctor reunites with companion Donna Noble

The Doctor Who 60th anniversary special will air in November 2023.

And the brand new trailer, which was released on Christmas Day, shows the Tenth Doctor, David Tennant, returning to the screen for the extra special episode.

The former Time Lord is reunited in the new episodes with his companion Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate.

David returns for three special episodes, airing in November 2023, having stepped down from the role in 2010.

And fans have been on the edge of their seats since the announcement that a trilogy of episodes is coming for the 60th anniversary, before being treated to the teaser trailer over the holiday season.

The suspenseful clip shows David and Catherine’s characters reuniting as a team after his departure in 2008.

It also gave a glimpse of the new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa in the role, starring at the very end of the clip.

It’s him! The trailer gave fans their first glimpse of the alien Beep The Meep, rumored to appear in the anniversary episodes

Ncuti was seen saying, “Can someone tell me what the hell is going on here?” after a collection of dramatic scenes.

While fans also got their first glimpse of Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney on the show, as well as BAFTA nominee Ruth Madeley as a character named Shirley Anne Bingham.

The trailer is a result of Russell T. Davies returning as showrunner for the upcoming series – who shared that he wanted to “give fans, friends and families a nice little Christmas present” with the trailer.

Russell has previously said of the episodes, “If you thought David Tennant’s appearance was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way!”

‘The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is fraught with mystery, horror, robots, dolls, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the great Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’ll give you a year to speculate and then all hell will break loose!’

Ncuti Gatwa takes over the role of the Fifteenth Doctor during the holiday season in 2023, joining soap star Millie Gibson, who has recently been announced as Ruby Sunday – his companion.

