Braless Zendaya dons a see-through catsuit and black hotpants at the Valentino show at PFW

Zendaya exuded elegance as she attended Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The 26-year-old braless actress left little to the imagination in a see-through catsuit consisting of the designer’s monogram, which she layered over black hot pants.

The fashion house ambassador continued her look with a matching blazer, adding inches to her stiletto frame and wearing a pair of dazzling earrings.

Zendaya sported a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, paired with a swipe of nude lipstick as she sat in the front row.

She soon joined runway veteran Naomi Campbell, who looked the epitome of chic in a black feather coat she wore over a white shirt and matching trousers.

The 52-year-old model wore oversized sunglasses, a dazzling diamond necklace and a chic handbag as she posed next to Zendaya.

Zendaya made history Monday night when she became the youngest two-time Emmy Award winner for acting.

And the Spider-Man actress was still ecstatic on Wednesday when she showed off her new gong in a radiant photo she shared with her 150 million Instagram followers.

She took home the gong for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as addiction-plagued teen Rue Bennett in HBO’s Euphoria.

Zendaya looked glamorous in a billowing black Valentino dress as she sat down on the street in front of LA’s Microsoft Theater and admitted her “feet hurt” after the ceremony.

Alongside the beautiful photo, she wrote: ‘If your feet hurt, but you have a lot to laugh about. Still all beaming, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

In any case, the star looked like the pageant queen with a voluminous half-up, half-down hairstyle secured in place with a black satin headband.

She delivered an emotional acceptance speech that touched on her “greatest wish” for the coming-of-age drama, as well as how the vulnerability of Euphoria fans has inspired her on and off screen.

“My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help people heal,” said the former Disney Channel star, who appeared to be holding back tears as she looked out at the crowd of her peers.

“I want you to know that anyone who has loved or feels like a Rue is a Rue, I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories.

Zendaya concluded the touching speech by saying, “And I carry them with me, and I carry them with her.”

Not only is she the youngest two-time honorable woman ever, but she is also the first black woman in history to take home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice, Variety reports.

Zendaya walked away with her first Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy in 2020 for her work in Euphoria’s first season.

The edgy teen drama, which premiered on HBO in June 2019, follows Rue (Zendaya) and other students in her high school as “they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media.”