Braless Rochelle Humes risks a wardrobe malfunction as she clings onto her top in exercise segment 

She threw herself into hilarious jokes this summer as a stand-in host on This Morning.

And Rochelle Humes narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction on Tuesday’s show, after admitting she was “not wearing a bra” while bouncing around during an exercise segment.

The presenter, 33, who co-hosted the show with Andi Peters, clung to her off-the-shoulder top to maintain her modesty as she partook in the funny fitness moment.

Oops! Rochelle Humes narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction on Tuesday’s This Morning after admitting she was ‘not wearing a bra’ as she bounced around during a segment

Rochelle didn’t hold back from taking part in the exercise segment of This Morning, but struggled to keep her chest in place in her green Pretty Lavish top.

Adjusting it, she said, “I’m not wearing a bra!” before attempting to continue with the impromptu workout.

Rochelle and Andy joined the exercise class designed to help viewers strengthen their legs for the summer.

Funny: The host participated in a rehearsal segment alongside Andi Peters, but had to adjust her off-the-shoulder top after going braless on the show

Wait a second! Rochelle didn’t hold back from competing in This Morning’s workout segment, but struggled to keep her chest in place in her Pretty Lavish green top

Don’t fall out! Adjusting it, she said, “I’m not wearing a bra!” before attempting to continue with the impromptu workout

Get in shape! Rochelle and Andy joined the rehearsal class designed to help viewers strengthen their legs for the summer

Prior to the show, Rochelle took to Instagram to show off her latest show look, pairing the green sweater with white Reiss flares and PrettyLittleThing heels.

It comes after Rochelle gagged live on TV during a taste-testing session of some unusual ice cream flavors while hosting This Morning last week.

When she and Craig Doyle opened the program, they were shown five different samples and asked to taste the icy treats and guess which flavors they were.

Chic: she cut a stylish figure in the green sweater along with white flared trousers as she presented the latest show during the summer holidays

Glam: Prior to the show, Rochelle took to Instagram to show off her latest show look, pairing the green sweater with white Reiss flares and PrettyLittleThing heels

The new ice cream flavors were Tea, Worcestershire Sauce, Baked Beans, Frosties, and Tomato Ketchup.

Rochelle tasted the first and was pleasantly surprised when it turned out to be Heinz baked beans.

‘What? What? It’s fun! I don’t understand what just happened there!’ shouted Rochelle.

Shocked: It comes after Rochelle gagged live on TV during a taste-testing session of some unusual ice cream flavors while hosting This Morning last week

Annoying! When she and Craig Doyle opened the program, they were shown five different samples and asked to taste the icy treats and guess which flavors they were.

When the pair moved on to the second sample, she commented, “This one seems a little more concerning to me, I don’t know why.”

Refusing to smell it, she immediately went in with a small spoon, but continued to gag after tasting the taste of Worcestershire sauce.

She immediately covered her mouth before walking away from the camera and said, ‘Oh no, I really don’t like that. No Craig, it’s really no fun.’

Disgusting! After tasting the second of the unusual taste, Rochelle couldn’t hide her horror, gagging in horror

Surprise: The duo were shocked to discover it was the taste of Worcestershire sauce. ‘Wow! Sorry, but that’s… that hit me,” Rochelle said as they quickly moved to monster number three

The former pop star wondered if it could be a barbecue sauce flavor, while Craig suggested it could be a Bloody Mary flavor.

When Rochelle revealed the bath, the duo were shocked to discover it was the taste of Worcester sauce. ‘Wow! Sorry, but that’s… that hit me,” Rochelle admitted as they quickly moved to monster number three.

Later in the show, TV host Andi saw Peters enjoying the leftover ice cream and confessed that he loved the ketchup flavor, saying it was “delicious” and “delicious.”

This morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV.