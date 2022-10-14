Braless MIC star Kimberley Garner stuns at NTAs 2022

Made in Chelsea star Kimberley Garner looked nothing but chic as she attended the National Television Awards in London on Thursday.

The 31-year-old TV personality and swimwear designer went braless in a black backless dress that matched her slim figure perfectly.

Adding a touch of elegance to the TV evening, the blonde paired the look with a pair of long black satin gloves.

Kimberley’s gown had a simple buttoned halter top that reached over her bust and a flowing train.

She wore her blonde locks and over her shoulders in loose curls and makeup including dewy foundation, a soft pink lip and a lined eye.

Kimberley looked sensational as she hit the red carpet, before being spotted leaving the event.

Kimberley, who recently returned from a trip to Paris, completed her look with a diamond ring and diamond drop necklace.

This year’s NTAs were broadcast live from a brand new location of Wembley’s OVO Arena with Joel Dommett hosting.

The 2022 National Television Awards saw Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby booed by some audience members, before This Morning was announced as the winner of the Best Daytime Award.

The presenters found themselves at the center of the ‘queue’ controversy’ in September when they were accused of skipping the line to see the Queen in state, which they both denied.

Despite the criticism the broadcasters received, the show still won the Daytime gong, with Phillip saying the award “means so much to us every year, especially this year.”

Other notable winners at the ceremony – held at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London – included Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for Best Presenter, Anton Du Beke for TV Judge, Peaky Blinders for Returning Drama and Emmerdale for Serial Drama.

Despite now enjoying huge fame as a swimwear designer, Kimberley has previously revealed how she pretended to be an intern when she first started the company because no one took her seriously.

However, the property heiress insisted that she is more than just the face of her Kimberley London line and is involved in every aspect of creating her sold-out swimwear range.

She told MailOnline: “I think sometimes people think I’m just the face, but I’m responsible for every part of the business.

‘I was 18 when I started my first company – I came up with an idea, stayed up for days learning how to register the company and taught myself. It became a great success overnight.’

She explained: “But since I was only 18, no one would have ever thought it was mine. I was a young blond girl with a soft voice.

“No one would take me seriously or realize it was my business. So I pretended to be the intern!

“I did all the meetings, phone calls and emails for the company. When it became a success, I put all of my income into starting Kimberley London.”