WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Braless MIC star Kimberley Garner stuns at NTAs 2022

Entertainment
By Merry

Made in Chelsea star Kimberley Garner looked nothing but chic as she attended the National Television Awards in London on Thursday.

The 31-year-old TV personality and swimwear designer went braless in a black backless dress that matched her slim figure perfectly.

Adding a touch of elegance to the TV evening, the blonde paired the look with a pair of long black satin gloves.

Looks stunning: Braless Made in Chelsea star Kimberley Garner stuns in a black backless dress at the National Television Awards in London on Thursday

Looks stunning: Braless Made in Chelsea star Kimberley Garner stuns in a black backless dress at the National Television Awards in London on Thursday

Kimberley’s gown had a simple buttoned halter top that reached over her bust and a flowing train.

She wore her blonde locks and over her shoulders in loose curls and makeup including dewy foundation, a soft pink lip and a lined eye.

Kimberley looked sensational as she hit the red carpet, before being spotted leaving the event.

Glam: The blonde added a touch of elegance to the evening of the TV and paired the look with a pair of long black satin gloves

Glam: The blonde added a touch of elegance to the evening of the TV and paired the look with a pair of long black satin gloves

Bold: Kimberley's frock had a simple buttoned halter top that reached past her bust

Hot to trot! It featured a small train at the bottom

Bold: Kimberley’s dress had a simple button-down halter top that reached over her bust and a flowing train

What a night! Kimberley looked sensational as she hit the red carpet, before being spotted leaving the event

What a night! Kimberley looked sensational as she hit the red carpet, before being spotted leaving the event

Kimberley, who recently returned from a trip to Paris, completed her look with a diamond ring and diamond drop necklace.

This year’s NTAs were broadcast live from a brand new location of Wembley’s OVO Arena with Joel Dommett hosting.

The 2022 National Television Awards saw Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby booed by some audience members, before This Morning was announced as the winner of the Best Daytime Award.

TV's night of nights: This year's NTAs were broadcast live from a brand new location of Wembley's OVO Arena with Joel Dommett hosting

TV’s night of nights: This year’s NTAs were broadcast live from a brand new location of Wembley’s OVO Arena with Joel Dommett hosting

The presenters found themselves at the center of the ‘queue’ controversy’ in September when they were accused of skipping the line to see the Queen in state, which they both denied.

Despite the criticism the broadcasters received, the show still won the Daytime gong, with Phillip saying the award “means so much to us every year, especially this year.”

Other notable winners at the ceremony – held at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London – included Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for Best Presenter, Anton Du Beke for TV Judge, Peaky Blinders for Returning Drama and Emmerdale for Serial Drama.

Businesswoman: Despite her now huge fame as a swimwear designer, Kimberley has previously revealed how she pretended to be an intern when she first started the company because no one took her seriously

Businesswoman: Despite her now huge fame as a swimwear designer, Kimberley has previously revealed how she pretended to be an intern when she first started the company because no one took her seriously

Candid: However, the property heiress insisted that she is more than just the face of her line Kimberley London and is involved in every aspect of creating her sold-out swimwear range

Candid: However, the property heiress insisted that she is more than just the face of her line Kimberley London and is involved in every aspect of creating her sold-out swimwear range

Despite now enjoying huge fame as a swimwear designer, Kimberley has previously revealed how she pretended to be an intern when she first started the company because no one took her seriously.

However, the property heiress insisted that she is more than just the face of her Kimberley London line and is involved in every aspect of creating her sold-out swimwear range.

She told MailOnline: “I think sometimes people think I’m just the face, but I’m responsible for every part of the business.

She told MailOnline: 'I think sometimes people think I'm just the face, but I'm responsible for every part of the business'

She told MailOnline: ‘I think sometimes people think I’m just the face, but I’m responsible for every part of the business’

‘I was 18 when I started my first company – I came up with an idea, stayed up for days learning how to register the company and taught myself. It became a great success overnight.’

She explained: “But since I was only 18, no one would have ever thought it was mine. I was a young blond girl with a soft voice.

“No one would take me seriously or realize it was my business. So I pretended to be the intern!

“I did all the meetings, phone calls and emails for the company. When it became a success, I put all of my income into starting Kimberley London.”

THE WINNERS OF THE NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARD 2022

NEW DRAMA

heart stopper

This is going to hurt

Time

Trigger Point – WINNER

TALENT SHOW

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

The masked singer

AUTHORIZED DOCUMENTARY

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek – WINNER

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: In my head

RETURN DRAMA

Bridgerton

Call the midwife

Peaky Blinders – WINNER

The divorce

TV PRESENTER

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec – WINNER

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

ACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox – WINNER

Paul O’Grady: For the love of dogs

The Great British Bake Off

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders – WINNER

Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point

THE BRUCE FOSRYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! – WINNER

task master

The Graham Norton Show

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale – WINNER

Neighbors

EXPERT

Jay Blades

Caleb Cooper

Martin Lewis – WINNER

Sir David Attenborough

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale – WINNER

Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

QUIZ GAME SHOW

Beat the Chasers – WINNER

In for a cent

Michael McIntyre’s Wheel

The 1% Club

RISING STAR

Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe LockeCharlie SpringHeartstopper

Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street – WINNER

DAY

casual women

The pursuit

The repair shop

This morning – WINNER

COMEDY

After Life- WINNER

Derry Girls

don’t go out

Sex education

TALENT SHOW RIGHT

Anton Du Beke – WINNER

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More