Braless Kate Hudson dons a brown maxi dress at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere

Kate Hudson turned up the heat as she arrived at the BFI London Film Festival closing gala for her new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Sunday night.

The braless actress, 43, flashed her sideboob in a deep brown maxi dress while wearing a faux fur scarf over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, her dashing fiancé Danny Fujikawa dressed in a soft jacket in a black suit and bow tie as they walked the red carpet at The Royal Festival Hall.

Goldie Hawn’s daughter plays the character Birdie Jay in the new murder mystery.

It centers on the story of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island – with one found dead.

Much like the first Knives, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) shows up to investigate the murder.

The upcoming release stars a slew of other big names, many of whom also attended the photocall and press conference held at the five-star May Fair hotel in the capital.

Couple: Accompanied by her dashing fiancé Danny Fujikawa, the musician put on a gentle show in a black suit and bow tie as they walked the red carpet at The Royal Festival Hall

Kate and Danny, who share daughter Rani Rose, knew each other for 15 years before dating because he is the stepbrother of her best friends Sara and Erin Foster.

They were first spotted together in 2017; they welcomed Rani in 2018 and got engaged in September 2021.

Kate and Danny met in 2002 when she was 23 years old – but started dating him at the age of 37 in December 2016.

Two weeks after Rani was born in 2018, Erin took to Instagram to share a sweet story about the newborn’s name and Kate and Danny’s love story.

Talented: Goldie Hawn’s daughter plays character Birdie Jay in new murder mystery

Star-studded: Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) comes out the same way the first Knives did to investigate the murder

Coming soon: The upcoming release stars a slew of other big names, many of them also at the photocall and press conference held at the capital’s five-star May Fair hotel

She wrote: ‘When I was 19, my mother started dating a man named Ron. He came into our lives and made my mother happy for the first time in a long time. He became a staple of unconditional love in my life that I needed.”

Erin continued: ‘His 3 sons became family to us. Meanwhile, Sara’s best friend from high school, Kate, was part of our family for 11 years together. Ron got sick and died 5 years ago and Kate was there every day to support us.’

Add: ‘Then one night out of nowhere Kate looked differently at one of Ron’s sons. They fell in love and now have a daughter named after Ronnie, who brought them together. She’s now helping to make sense of it all. Rani Rose Fujikawa.’

Glass Onion will play in major US theater chains for just one week, from November 23 to 29, and in UK cinemas on November 25, before premiering on Netflix on December 23.