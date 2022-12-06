Braless Jess Glynne wore a see-through blouse to the British Fashion Awards afterparty

She is never afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to style.
And on Monday, braless Jess Glynne turned heads in a sheer orange blouse and cropped trousers at the British Fashion Awards after-party.
The singer, 33, exuded confidence as she arrived at The Chiltern Firehouse in her clear see-through top, which was gathered in the center of her chest.
Jess sauntered along in low-rise velvet trousers with daring cut-out details, and made sure to dance the night away in chunky black boots.
Earlier in the evening, Jess risked an awkward wardrobe malfunction when she attended the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall.
The pop star flashed her legs in a maxi skirt with a very sassy thigh split, which she paired with a matching bra top and hooded cape.
She added inches to her enviable body with a pair of black heels and accessorized with sheer opera gloves.
The Fashion Awards 2022 returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.
One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.
The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.
The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry.
The Model of the Year award recognizes the global impact of a model that has dominated the industry for the past 12 months, with influence that transcends the catwalk.
The nominees are Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse.
Nominees for Designer of the Year are Demna for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino.
Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner are up for the Independent British Brand Award.
Nominees for the BFC Foundation Award are Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, SSDaley and Wales Bonner.
Burberry is being recognized for its significant innovation and experimentation within the Metaverse World over the past 12 months and for pushing boundaries to demonstrate excellence in this space.
BRITISH FASHION AWARDS 2022 – THE WINNERS
Designer of the Year: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino
Presented by: Florence Pugh
BFC Foundation Award: SSDALEY
Presented by: Golda Rosheuvel
Independent British brand: Wales Bonner
Presented by: Yasmin Finney & Burna Boy
Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation: Jefferson Hack
Presented by: Tilda Swinton
Leaders of change
The 15 designers, brands, creatives and individuals who have made positive change in the fashion industry over the past year in three categories: Environment, People and Creativity.
Presented by: Edward Enninful supported by Julie Pelipas
creativity
Recognizes designers and brands who have made a global impact over the past year through their creativity in design, campaigns, collaborations and strong business foundations, and who have shaped global fashion.
Presented by: Sam Smith, Alessandro Michele, Daniel Roseberry, Harris reed, Ibrahim Kamara and Raf Simons
Surroundings
Celebrates those who have made significant contributions to reducing the environmental impact of our industry to create positive change. They are the leaders and set the bar high by exploring new business models, design principles, production processes, consumption and disposal.
Presented by: Paris Jackson, Bethany Williams, Connor Ives, Gabriela Hearst, Marine Serre, Priya Ahluwalia
People
Recognizes those who have led change by encouraging equal, diverse and empowered employees from headquarters to the supply chain and shop floor. It focuses on the impact fashion has on communities.
Presented by: Emma Corrin, Aurora James, Harry Lambert, Julie Pelipas, Sinead Burke, Rafael Pavarotti
Award Model of the Year: Bella Hadid
Presented by: Ashley Graham
Outstanding Achievement Award: Yvon Chouinard
Presented by: Elizabeth Debicki
Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Katie Grand
Presented by: Charlotte Tilbury
Fashion Award for Metaverse World and Gaming Experience: Burberry
Presented by: Kojey Radical