Braless Jess Glynne wore a see-through blouse to the British Fashion Awards afterparty

She is never afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to style.

And on Monday, braless Jess Glynne turned heads in a sheer orange blouse and cropped trousers at the British Fashion Awards after-party.

The singer, 33, exuded confidence as she arrived at The Chiltern Firehouse in her clear see-through top, which was gathered in the center of her chest.

Jess sauntered along in low-rise velvet trousers with daring cut-out details, and made sure to dance the night away in chunky black boots.

Earlier in the evening, Jess risked an awkward wardrobe malfunction when she attended the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

The pop star flashed her legs in a maxi skirt with a very sassy thigh split, which she paired with a matching bra top and hooded cape.

She added inches to her enviable body with a pair of black heels and accessorized with sheer opera gloves.

The Fashion Awards 2022 returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.

The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry.

The Model of the Year award recognizes the global impact of a model that has dominated the industry for the past 12 months, with influence that transcends the catwalk.

The nominees are Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse.

Nominees for Designer of the Year are Demna for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino.

Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner are up for the Independent British Brand Award.

Nominees for the BFC Foundation Award are Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, SSDaley and Wales Bonner.

Burberry is being recognized for its significant innovation and experimentation within the Metaverse World over the past 12 months and for pushing boundaries to demonstrate excellence in this space.

