Entertainment

Braless Jess Glynne wore a see-through blouse to the British Fashion Awards afterparty

written by Merry
She is never afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to style.

And on Monday, braless Jess Glynne turned heads in a sheer orange blouse and cropped trousers at the British Fashion Awards after-party.

The singer, 33, exuded confidence as she arrived at The Chiltern Firehouse in her clear see-through top, which was gathered in the center of her chest.

Edgy: On Monday, Jess Glynne, 33, turned braless in a sheer orange blouse and cropped trousers at the British Fashion Awards after party

Jess sauntered along in low-rise velvet trousers with daring cut-out details, and made sure to dance the night away in chunky black boots.

Earlier in the evening, Jess risked an awkward wardrobe malfunction when she attended the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

The pop star flashed her legs in a maxi skirt with a very sassy thigh split, which she paired with a matching bra top and hooded cape.

She added inches to her enviable body with a pair of black heels and accessorized with sheer opera gloves.

Fashionista: The singer exuded confidence as she arrived at The Chiltern Firehouse in her clear sheer top, which was gathered at the center of her chest

Quirky: Jess strolled by in low-slung velvet trousers, with daring cut-out details, and made sure to dance the night away in chunky black boots

Eek! Earlier in the evening, Jess risked an awkward wardrobe malfunction as she attended the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall

The Fashion Awards 2022 returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.

The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry.

Racy: The pop star flashed her legs in a maxi skirt with a very sassy thigh split, which she paired with a matching bra top and hooded cape

Sensational: She added inches to her enviable body with a pair of black heels and accessorized with sheer opera gloves

The Model of the Year award recognizes the global impact of a model that has dominated the industry for the past 12 months, with influence that transcends the catwalk.

The nominees are Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse.

Nominees for Designer of the Year are Demna for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino.

Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner are up for the Independent British Brand Award.

Nominees for the BFC Foundation Award are Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, SSDaley and Wales Bonner.

Burberry is being recognized for its significant innovation and experimentation within the Metaverse World over the past 12 months and for pushing boundaries to demonstrate excellence in this space.

Glamorous! One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers.

BRITISH FASHION AWARDS 2022 – THE WINNERS

Designer of the Year: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

Presented by: Florence Pugh

BFC Foundation Award: SSDALEY

Presented by: Golda Rosheuvel

Independent British brand: Wales Bonner

Presented by: Yasmin Finney & Burna Boy

Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation: Jefferson Hack

Presented by: Tilda Swinton

Leaders of change

The 15 designers, brands, creatives and individuals who have made positive change in the fashion industry over the past year in three categories: Environment, People and Creativity.

Presented by: Edward Enninful supported by Julie Pelipas

creativity

Recognizes designers and brands who have made a global impact over the past year through their creativity in design, campaigns, collaborations and strong business foundations, and who have shaped global fashion.

Presented by: Sam Smith, Alessandro Michele, Daniel Roseberry, Harris reed, Ibrahim Kamara and Raf Simons

Surroundings

Celebrates those who have made significant contributions to reducing the environmental impact of our industry to create positive change. They are the leaders and set the bar high by exploring new business models, design principles, production processes, consumption and disposal.

Presented by: Paris Jackson, Bethany Williams, Connor Ives, Gabriela Hearst, Marine Serre, Priya Ahluwalia

People

Recognizes those who have led change by encouraging equal, diverse and empowered employees from headquarters to the supply chain and shop floor. It focuses on the impact fashion has on communities.

Presented by: Emma Corrin, Aurora James, Harry Lambert, Julie Pelipas, Sinead Burke, Rafael Pavarotti

Award Model of the Year: Bella Hadid

Presented by: Ashley Graham

Outstanding Achievement Award: Yvon Chouinard

Presented by: Elizabeth Debicki

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Katie Grand

Presented by: Charlotte Tilbury

Fashion Award for Metaverse World and Gaming Experience: Burberry

Presented by: Kojey Radical

