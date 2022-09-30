Braless Gigi Hadid shows off her taut midriff at Messika show during Paris Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid showed off her supermodel figure as she arrived at the Messika show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

The model, 27, went braless under a skimpy crop top while showing off her incredibly tight midriff.

She added low-waisted cargo pants and drew even more attention to her abs with a silver belly chain.

Gigi increased her height with a pair of heeled sandals and added a glitzy diamond necklace to complete her look.

She wore her bright blonde locks in a messy updo with face framing in the front and opted for bronzed makeup.

After the show, the model later layered over a longline jacket as she returned to her hotel in the French capital.

Before flying to Paris, Gigi was in Milan for Fashion Week, where she was joined by her rumored new boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leo, 47, traveled to Italy to spend time with Gigi as the duo “see each other in full,” according to Entertainment Tonight’s source.

Meanwhile, People revealed that Leo is “smitten” with Gigi after she broke up with model Camila Morrone this summer after four years together – just after she turned 25.

The report stated that the actor is “in love with Gigi” and that she is “the type of woman he is usually attracted to.”

Gigi shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai with ex-boyfriend of five years Zayn Malik, whom she broke up with in October.

Gigi is said to be the oldest woman the 47-year-old has dated, as none of his girlfriends are older than 25. She is also the first woman he has had a child with.

Leo and Gigi were first pictured together on Dailymail.com on September 10 at a party in New York City. The two seemed close, and Leo occasionally put his hands on the model.

Prior to their sighting, Leo was reported to have “set his sights on Gigi” but “doesn’t want to be romantic with” [him] right now,” said Us Weekly.

