Braless Bella Hadid takes the plunge in cowl neck dress at the Versace afterparty in Milan

Entertainment
By Merry
Braless Bella Hadid dives into a form-fitting turtleneck dress, while Jourdan Dunn stuns in a bejeweled mini as they lead the arrivals at the Versace afterparty in Milan

By Chloe-lee Longhetti For Mailonline

Published: 00:59, September 24, 2022 | Updated: 01:03, September 24, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Bella Hadid sported one of her most racist looks to date on Friday when she stepped out at the Versace afterparty during Milan Fashion Week.

After walking her stuff down the runway for the iconic fashion house, Bella, 25, went braless in a plunging gown to continue celebrating alongside some of the biggest names in the industry.

Also turning heads as she entered was model Jourdan Dunn, 32, who chose to show off her pins in a jeweled mini dress.

Furious! Braless Bella Hadid took the plunge in a figure-hugging, draped-neck dress while attending the Versace afterparty in Milan on Friday
Bella’s dress had long sleeves, a long skirt and a belt at the waist.

She paired the look with black vintage sunglasses and black heeled boots and a black leather handbag.

Bella looked incredible with her long dark locks out and neatly stretched over her shoulders.

Sleek: Bella looked incredible with her long dark locks and neatly straightened over her shoulders
Bold: Bella's dress had a deep turtleneck that left little to the imagination
Accessories: She paired the look with black vintage-looking sunglasses and black heeled boots and a black leather handbag
Flawless: She wore makeup including dewy foundation and a glossy pink lip
She wore makeup including dewy foundation and a glossy pink lip.

Earlier in the evening, Bella walked the runway with her things next to sister Gigi and looked stunning in a bright purple dress and matching veil.

Jourdan, meanwhile, looked effortlessly chic as she walked in, dressed in a mint green mini dress.

Don't move an inch! Bella narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction and kept her hand close to her chest as she entered
Storm the runway! Earlier in the evening, Bella walked down the runway with her things next to sister Gigi, looking stunning in a bright purple dress and matching veil.
Flawless: Jourdan, meanwhile, looked effortlessly chic as she walked in wearing a mint green mini dress
Her dress was adorned with eye-catching jewels and she paired the look with a jeweled handbag and £900 Mach and Mach heels.

Also seen heading to the after-party was model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, who wore a black plunging hooded mini dress.

Emily also graced the catwalk for the brand during the fashion show.

All eyes on her! Also seen heading to the after-party was model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, wearing a black and plunging mini dress
Risky: Emily put her best assets in her dress, without bra
Irina Shayk, 36, looked chic in an off-the-shoulder mini dress and sky-high heels.

The brunette beauty looked hot to trot with a winged eye and her long dark locks and over her shoulders.

Standing out in brighter ensembles were Vanessa Hudgens and Lily James.

Exudes glamour: Irina Shayk, 36, looked chic in an off-the-shoulder mini dress and sky-high heels
Bombshell: The brunette beauty looked hot to trot with a winged eye and her long dark locks and over her shoulders
A pop of color: Standing out in brighter ensembles were Vanessa Hudgens and Lily James
Gorgeous: Lily looked fabulous in a pink fitted dress
Vanessa opted for a bright pink satin jacket over a shimmering crop top and miniskirt, while Lily stunned in a form-fitting pink dress.

Influencer Chiara Ferragni looked stunning in a fluorescent yellow dress and heels, walking hand in hand with husband Fedez.

Milan Fashion Week runs from September 20 to 26.

Stand out: Influencer Chiara Ferragni looked stunning in a fluorescent yellow dress and heels and walked hand in hand with husband Fedez
