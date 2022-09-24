Braless Bella Hadid takes the plunge in cowl neck dress at the Versace afterparty in Milan

Bella Hadid sported one of her most racist looks to date on Friday when she stepped out at the Versace afterparty during Milan Fashion Week.

After walking her stuff down the runway for the iconic fashion house, Bella, 25, went braless in a plunging gown to continue celebrating alongside some of the biggest names in the industry.

Also turning heads as she entered was model Jourdan Dunn, 32, who chose to show off her pins in a jeweled mini dress.

Bella's dress had a deep neckline that left little to the imagination

Bella’s dress had long sleeves, a long skirt and a belt at the waist.

She paired the look with black vintage sunglasses and black heeled boots and a black leather handbag.

Bella looked incredible with her long dark locks out and neatly stretched over her shoulders.

Flawless: She wore makeup including dewy foundation and a glossy pink lip

Earlier in the evening, Bella walked the runway with her things next to sister Gigi and looked stunning in a bright purple dress and matching veil.

Jourdan, meanwhile, looked effortlessly chic as she walked in, dressed in a mint green mini dress.

Her dress was adorned with eye-catching jewels and she paired the look with a jeweled handbag and £900 Mach and Mach heels.

Also seen heading to the after-party was model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, who wore a black plunging hooded mini dress.

Emily also graced the catwalk for the brand during the fashion show.

Irina Shayk, 36, looked chic in an off-the-shoulder mini dress and sky-high heels.

The brunette beauty looked hot to trot with a winged eye and her long dark locks and over her shoulders.

Standing out in brighter ensembles were Vanessa Hudgens and Lily James.

Vanessa opted for a bright pink satin jacket over a shimmering crop top and miniskirt, while Lily stunned in a form-fitting pink dress.

Influencer Chiara Ferragni looked stunning in a fluorescent yellow dress and heels, walking hand in hand with husband Fedez.

Milan Fashion Week runs from September 20 to 26.