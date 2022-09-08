Braless Ashley Roberts departs Heart Radio alongside co-host Amanda Holden

<!–

Ashley Roberts and Amanda Holden both looked sensational as they left Global Studios after hosting their Heart Radio breakfast show on Thursday.

Pussycat Dolls star Ashley, 40, cut a trendy figure for the day when she wore a white sleeveless top with a crew neck.

The star went braless for the outing, also sporting beige high-waisted trousers and cinching her waist with a matching belt.

The singer added height to her frame with a pair of white heels and also carried a cream colored handbag.

Styled her blonde locks in an updo, Ashley completed her look with white-framed sunglasses.

Amanda, 51, opted for a white long-sleeved off-the-shoulder top that she wore with black pants.

The Britain’s Got Talent judges also wore a pair of black heels and complimented her look with a matching handbag.

Amanda wore a gold necklace, wore her locks up and also wore sunglasses.

Last month it was revealed that Ashley was horrified by a ‘stalker who became fixated on her’ and showed up at her London home before being arrested.

The star went to a central London police station and had her private protection strengthened over concerns about the man’s appearance at her home.

London police have now arrested a man in connection with stalking the Heart FM DJ.

Managers at Heart’s parent company Global personally provided greater security for Ashley, The Sun reported at the time.

An industry source told the paper: ‘It has been a worrying time for Ashley, but she has remained calm, level-headed and focused on her work in her day-to-day life.

“Global has been excellent in providing security to escort Ashley in and out of the building as her safety is paramount.

“She is grateful for the support from the police who responded efficiently to her reports. She has many good friends around her.’