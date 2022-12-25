Braith Anasta spends Christmas alone at home with his daughters

Braith Anasta has enjoyed a quiet Christmas at home with his daughters after separating from ex-fiance Rachael Lee.

The 40-year-old former footballer shared a photo on Instagram on Christmas Day in which he posed next to his two girls.

He shares his eight-year-old daughter Aleeia with ex-wife Jodi Gordon, while he and Rachael share Gigi of four.

In the image, the trio sat in front of a white Christmas tree in the living room of Braith’s house.

“Merry Christmas from the Anastas… I hope you all had a great day!” wrote the athlete in his caption, adding “Sisters reunited for Christmas.”

He also shared a series of videos of the girls opening their presents and sitting down at the table.

Braith later met up with some friends to keep the Christmas party going into the evening.

It comes after Braith appeared to have cleared out his Sydney home to remove all traces of his ex-fiancé Rachael Lee following their messy breakup.

The former NRL star turned commentator has also seemingly deleted every photo of the personal trainer from his Instagram account.

The family enjoyed grilled shrimp for dinner

Rachael has since introduced her new boyfriend, a bricklayer named Blake Hillen.

The couple confirmed their split earlier this year when she moved out of their marital home.

Rumors of a breakup had been circulating for weeks after the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram and she stopped wearing her engagement ring.