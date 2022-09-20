Brain ‘pacemakers’ could help patients with OCD

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brain ‘pacemakers’ could help thousands with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), researchers said today.

Delivering sharp electrical currents deep within the brain can quell symptoms of the distressing mental condition.

Similar brain-zapping treatment has been given to Parkinson’s patients for decades and has been shown to prevent their tremors and help them walk freely.

Despite showing signs of promise in treating OCD, the actual evidence surrounding deep brain stimulation (DBS) is thin.

Delivering sharp electrical currents deep within the brain can quell symptoms of the distressing mental condition. Similar brain-zapping treatment has been given to Parkinson’s patients for decades

Around 750,000 Britons are thought to be living with the condition, which can leave patients obsessed with washing hands, tidying up and checking doors are locked.

Charities estimate that up to 3 million Americans are affected, including Hollywood stars Justin Timberlake and Jessica Alba.

About half of patients are classified as having ‘severe’ symptoms, which can affect patients so badly that they do not want to leave their homes.

Treatment usually involves cognitive behavioral therapy, which helps patients face their obsessions without ‘fixing’ them.

What is Obsessive Compulsive Disorder? Obsessive-compulsive disorder, commonly known as OCD, is a common mental health condition that causes people to obsess over thoughts and develop behaviors that they struggle to control. It can affect anyone at any age, but usually develops in young adulthood. It can cause people to have repetitive unwanted or unpleasant thoughts. People may also develop compulsive behavior – a physical action or something mental – that they do over and over again to try to relieve the obsessions. The condition can be controlled and treatment usually involves psychological therapy or medication. It is not known why OCD occurs, but risk factors include a family history of the condition, certain differences in brain chemicals, or major life events such as a birth or death. People who are naturally tidy, methodical or anxious are also more likely to develop it. Source: NHS

Antidepressants are also given, which are used to change the chemical balance in the brain. Although doctors are confused about what causes OCD, they believe that unusually low or high levels of serotonin may be to blame.

DBS is already approved in the US for OCD, but only in the most severe, treatment-resistant cases.

Surgeons target specific parts of the brain with the electrical impulses that override any abnormal brain cell firing pattern – replicating how it works in Parkinson’s disease.

But NHS bosses say the procedure – which involves surgically implanting a pulse generator similar to a pacemaker in the chest which is connected by wires to specific areas of the brain – should only be used for research purposes because of the ‘insufficient’ evidence. it is either safe or effective.

Researchers from Houston’s Baylor College of Medicine reviewed all available literature on the use of the risky surgery to treat OCD.

It involved pooling the results of over 30 studies on the topic involving 350 adults with severe to extreme cases of the condition.

None of the patients, who had lived with the condition for an average of two decades, had seen any improvement in their symptoms over time.

But volunteers who received DBS subsequently endured only half as many symptoms after surgery compared to before, the analysis showed.

Two-thirds of participants also said the effects were life-changing.

The team called their findings, revealed in the Journal of Neurology, ‘encouraging’ and said there was a ‘strong evidence base’ to support DBS for OCD.

Still, Dr. admitted. Sameer Sheth and colleagues also note that the procedure is ‘not without limitations’.

The team said: ‘First of all, it requires chronic implantation of hardware and carries the associated risk of complications.’

Surgery to implant electrodes in the brain typically lasts six hours.

A follow-up operation to implant the breast stimulator is performed approximately one week later.

As with any surgery, risks include bleeding, infection and blood clots. Placement of DBS can also trigger seizures, in rare cases.

A few patients in the analysis also developed ‘obsessions’ about the stimulation itself, which can give a tingling sensation.

Dr. Sheth and team wrote in the journal: “This remains a significant barrier to the effective implementation of DBS for OCD in certain patients.”