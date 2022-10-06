Brain-like organ grown from human cells could be the key to uncovering autism

Brain-like organoids grown from cells from an individual with autism reveal that hyperactive neurons in their brain may contribute to the disorder.

Organoids are artificially grown masses of cells that resemble an organ, and those used in a new study were engineered to resemble the cerebral cortex, allowing University of Utah Health researchers to closely examine this part of the brain. that remains a mystery.

The seed-sized “brains” were grown in a lab using stem cells from a person with autism, allowing scientists to see how the neurons may be different in a person with the disorder.

Senior author Yueqi Wang said that using the organoids could help researchers investigate what happens at the earliest stages of neurological conditions, before symptoms develop.

The seed-sized mini-brains (pictured) were grown in a lab using human stem cells from an individual with autism

To create the organoids, the team looked at how the brain develops normally and got the human stem cells to follow the same path.

The stem cells began as neuroepithelial cells, a specific stem cell type that forms self-organized structures, called neural rosettes, in a dish.

The cells were then left to grow on their own, and over several months the structures turned into spheres and increased in size and complexity at the same rate as a brain would develop in a fetus.

After five months, the team found that the organoids had what looked like ‘a wrinkle of a human brain’ seen in a fetus that is 15 to 19 weeks after fertilization, said Alex Shcheglovitov, assistant professor of neurobiology at University of Utah Health.

The team found that the organoid had hyperactive neurons that did not communicate effectively with others. The picture shows a section of one of the organoids

Signs and symptoms of autism According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with autism have problems with social, emotional and communication skills that usually develop before the age of three and last throughout a person’s life. Specific signs of autism include: Reactions to smell, taste, appearance, feel or sound are unusual

Difficulty adapting to changes in routine

Unable to repeat or repeat what is said to them

Difficulty expressing wishes using words or gestures

Unable to discuss their own feelings or those of others

Difficulty with affectionate acts such as hugging

Prefers to be alone and avoid eye contact

Difficulty relating to other people

Unable to point to objects or look at objects when others point to them

The structures contained a variety of neural and other cell types found in the cerebral cortex, the outermost layer of the brain involved in language, emotion, reasoning and other high-level mental processes.

“We are beginning to understand how complex neural structures in the human brain arise from simple progenitors,” Wang said.

“And we are able to measure disease-related phenotypes using 3D organoids derived from stem cells that contain genetic mutations.”

However, there is controversy surrounding lab-grown human ‘mini-brains’, as some researchers fear that these organoids could eventually be implanted in animals to better understand neurological disorders and create a ‘Planet of the Apes’ scenario.

The warning comes from a team at Kyoto University, which published a paper in 2021 that highlighted a number of ethical implications that could arise from brain organoid research.

Tsutomu Sawai, an assistant professor at Kyoto University, said: ‘This is still too futuristic, but that does not mean we should wait to decide on ethical guidelines.

‘The concern is not so much a biological humanization of the animal, which can happen with any organoid, but a moral humanization, which is exclusive to the brain.’

Brain organoids, first created in 2008, are 3D spheres of brain-like tissue grown from stem cells—and usually from human ones.

Other stem cell research uses animal tissue to grow organoids, called ‘xeno-organs’, which are transplanted into other animals.

For example, researchers successfully grew a mouse pancreas into a rat and vice versa.

This ground-breaking work paves the way for human pancreases to be grown in pigs that can later be harvested for human organ transplants.

The team spent five months growing the organoid. In the picture it has developed over a month

However, the paper notes that these animals would perform their lives as organ farms for the sake of humans.

However, Sawai said there is a more pressing issue.

‘One of the biggest problems is transplants. Should we put brain organoids into animals to observe how the brain behaves?’

Sawai warns that this could result in the animals gaining enhanced abilities, which might sound like Planet of the Apes.

The story has been popular since it was first published in 1968 and then again in 2017 as a remake.

Planet of the Apes takes place on a distant planet sometime in the future, where three astronauts are stranded and learn that the world is ruled by intelligent monkeys.

While growing whole human brains inside animals is not under any serious consideration, transplanting brain organoids could provide crucial insights into how diseases like dementia or schizophrenia form and treatments to cure them.

Brain organoids have given scientists a new way to study the human brain – to better understand how it develops to learn how diseases develop.