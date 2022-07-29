Brain development differs between Neanderthals and modern humans

Left: Microscopic view of the chromosomes (in cyan) of a modern human neural stem cell of the neocortex during cell division. Right side: same type of image, but of a cell where three amino acids in the two proteins KIF18a and KNL1, involved in chromosome segregation, have been changed from modern humans to Neanderthal variants. These “neanderthalized” cells show twice as many chromosome segregation errors (red arrow). Credit: Felipe Mora-Bermúdez/MPI-CBG



Neanderthals are the closest relatives of modern humans. Comparisons with these can therefore provide fascinating insights into what makes today’s human beings unique, for example with regard to brain development. The neocortex, the largest part of the brain’s outer layer, is unique to mammals and crucial to many cognitive abilities. It expanded dramatically during human evolution in species that were ancestors of both Neanderthals and modern humans, giving both Neanderthals and modern humans similar sized brains. However, almost nothing is known about how the modern human and Neanderthal brains may have differed from each other in their development and function.

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG) in Dresden and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology (MPI-EVA) in Leipzig have now discovered that neural stem cells – the cells from which neurons in the developing neocortex derive – spend more time preparing their chromosomes for division in modern humans than in Neanderthals. This results in fewer errors when chromosomes are distributed to the daughter cells in modern humans than in Neanderthals or chimpanzees, and can affect how the brain develops and functions. This study shows cellular differences in brain development between modern humans and Neanderthals.

After the ancestors of modern humans split from those of Neanderthals and Denisovans, their Asian relatives, about a hundred amino acids, the building blocks of proteins in cells and tissues, changed into modern humans and spread to almost all modern humans. The biological significance of these changes is largely unknown. However, six of those amino acid changes took place in three proteins that play a key role in the distribution of chromosomes, the carriers of genetic information, to the two daughter cells during cell division.

The effects of modern human variants on brain development

To investigate the significance of these six changes to neocortex development, the scientists first introduced the modern human variants to mice. Mice are identical to Neanderthals at those six amino acid positions, so these changes made them a model for the evolving modern human brain. Felipe Mora-Bermúdez, the study’s lead author, describes the discovery: “We found that three modern human amino acids in two of the proteins cause a longer metaphase, a phase in which chromosomes are prepared for cell division, and this results in fewer errors when the chromosomes are distributed to the daughter cells of the neural stem cells, just like in modern humans.” To check whether the Neanderthal set of amino acids has the opposite effect, the researchers next introduced the ancestral amino acids into human brain organoids — miniature organ-like structures that can be grown from human stem cells in cell culture dishes in the lab and mimic aspects of early development of the human brain. “In this case, the metaphase became shorter and we found more chromosome distribution errors.” According to Mora-Bermúdez, this shows that those three modern human amino acid changes in the proteins known as KIF18a and KNL1 are responsible for the fewer chromosome division errors seen in modern humans compared to Neanderthal models and chimpanzees. He adds that “Having errors in the number of chromosomes is usually not a good idea for cells, as seen in conditions such as trisomies and cancer.”

“Our study implies that some aspects of the evolution and function of the modern human brain may be independent of brain size, as Neanderthals and modern humans have similarly sized brains. The findings also suggest that brain function in Neanderthals may be more affected by chromosome errors.” than that of modern humans,” said Wieland Huttner, who co-supervised the study. Svante Pääbo, who also co-supervised the study, adds that “future studies are needed to examine whether the reduced error rate affects modern human traits related to brain function.”

Scientists discover a new feature that distinguishes modern humans from Neanderthals

More information:

Felipe Mora-Bermúdez et al, Longer metaphase and fewer chromosome segregation errors in modern humans than in Neanderthal brain development, scientific progress (2022). www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abn7702 Felipe Mora-Bermúdez et al, Longer metaphase and fewer chromosome segregation errors in modern humans than in Neanderthal brain development,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abn7702

Provided by Max Planck Society





