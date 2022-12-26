Braes Retirement Village stabbing: Bob Eldridge allegedly stabbed at his home in Reynella East, Adelaide

A sleepy suburban retirement town was rocked after a much-loved resident was stabbed to death by his own son in his home on Christmas Day as his shattered family broke their silence.

Emergency services responded to Braes Retirement Village in the Adelaide suburb of Reynella East on Sunday night following reports of a stabbing.

The body of Robert ‘Bob’ Eldridge, 71, was found inside his home and could not be revived.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder.

He remains behind bars and will appear at Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The young man is understood He is the son of Mr. Eldridge and he had been living on and off with his father for months.

The grieving Eldridge family broke their silence Monday.

Bob Eldridge (pictured) has been remembered as a man who would do anything to help anyone.

A man, 45, believed to be Mr Eldridge’s son, has been charged with the old man’s murder (Pictured police on scene Sunday night)

“The whole family is heartbroken by this devastating news and for it to happen on Christmas Day,” his nephew told Seven News.

Police spent much of Boxing Day in the retirement village searching for evidence and interviewing heartbroken residents, who paid tribute.

Mr. Eldridge was a much-loved resident of the town where he was the volunteer bus driver and took residents shopping.

He has been remembered as a nice guy who loved billiards and music and would do anything to help anyone.

It is understood that he moved into the retirement village only six months ago.

Surprised resident Robert Morris came home late on Christmas night to find dozens of officers.

“I can’t believe it, it just doesn’t happen in places like this,” he told Nine News.

“For this to happen is absolutely amazing.”

Les Spink added: “It’s a terrible shame and I’m sorry to everyone.”

Neighbor Tony Harvey described Eldridge as a happy family man.

Police spent the night at Braes Retirement Village in south Adelaide looking for evidence

“He…had a collection of old records that were quite unique,” he told the Adelaide Advertiser.

“He collected them over the years, going back to the big band era, the original 1940s.

‘If you knew him you would have liked him, he was a nice man.’

Brian Curry recalled his last conversation with Eldridge just two days before.

“I was talking to him earlier and he said he felt the best he’s ever felt,” he added.

youThe company that operates Braes Retirement Village said it was “shocked and saddened by this news”.

“Our thoughts are with family and friends who may be affected by this tragedy and we will provide whatever support we can to residents of the community,” a spokesperson said.