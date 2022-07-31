Brae restaurant in Birregurra defends decision to charge diners $265 if they cancel reservation

A top restaurant has defended its decision to charge diners up to $265 if they cancel their reservation less than seven days in advance.

Brae, in the regional Victorian town of Birregurra, has joined most fine dining restaurants and has adopted a policy that requires guests to pay in advance when they make a booking.

The restaurant warns on its website that diners will only be refunded 50 percent of their deposit if they cancel at short notice.

The menu costs $340 plus an additional $190 for alcoholic beverages to match — meaning diners can pay up to $530 for a seat at the high-end restaurant.

Half of the deposit is lost if potential diners cancel in less than seven days, meaning they lose $265 on the spot.

The expensive cancellation fees were reported by the media, prompting the restaurant to defend its policies on Instagram.

The restaurant said there were some exceptions to the cancellation fee which were clearly stated on the website.

“For those planning to visit Brae soon, rest assured that cancellation fees will be waived for diners unable to visit due to Covid,” the message read.

Brae said it was upfront about the cancellation policy on her website and reminded guests as they made the booking online.

“We have no reason to hide this necessary policy from anyone,” the message read.

Diners who cancel more than seven days in advance will still have to pay a $25 fee.

Brae Restaurant is among a growing list of venues imposing cancellation fees as the hospitality industry recovers from the Covid pandemic and copes with staff shortages and rising delivery costs.

Rosetta at Crown Melbourne is another restaurant that asks diners for a $100 deposit and charges a $50 fee if canceled within 24 hours.

Omnia Bar and Bistro culinary director Stephen Nairn said it was difficult to fill a table after a short-term reservation was cancelled, Herald Sun reported.

‘Restaurants are a combination of hard work, dedication and passion. But at the end of the day, it’s businesses with employees to take care of and pay bills,” he said.

‘Not every restaurant has a waiting list for lunch and dinner with 50 names on it, seven days a week. If someone cancels on the day or just before, it is very difficult for the restaurant to resell the table.’