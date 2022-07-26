Bradley Tucek, 33, dead in North Sydney unit after dentist sent him home with panadol for toothache

A 33-year-old man was found dead in his apartment just two days after visiting the dentist for a dental infection and being sent home with Panadol.

Bradley Tucek, who lived alone in North Sydney, told his family on July 13 that he was “painful” from a toothache.

He visited the dentist the next day and was told he had an infection. He was given antibiotics and painkillers, which his family has since labeled “inadequate.”

Bradley was booked for surgery to have the tooth removed the following week, but died two days later.

Police believe he died on Saturday, July 16, but his body was not discovered until it was delivered colleagues visited his house on Monday to check on him.

His family said he had suffered a ‘much pain and suffering’ before dying alone on his kitchen floor.

It’s unclear how he died, with an autopsy expected to take weeks.

Bradley Tucek with his sister Ally Valentine, who revealed his tragic death on a GoFundMe page

Bradley (pictured with his father Greg) told his family on July 13 that he was ‘terrified’ with a toothache

Sister Ally Valentine revealed her brother’s tragic death on a GoFundMe page she set up to help pay for his body to be transported to Perth, where his parents live.

She wrote: ‘Our lives were torn into billions of pieces this week with the devastating news that our dearly beloved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandson, cousin, cousin and friend has passed away suddenly and unexpectedly.

“We are in so much pain and have a logistical nightmare ahead of us in the coming weeks.

“The circumstances of Brad’s death are heartbreaking. Brad lived alone in Sydney, while his parents and sister live in Perth.

He spent much of the pandemic alone because of border closures and working from home.

“Last week he developed a toothache and was sent home by a dentist with antibiotics and too few painkillers.

“Brad endured a lot of pain and suffering before dying alone in his house, on his kitchen floor.”

She also wondered how he could have died from “a simple toothache.”

“We are absolutely devastated by this and don’t want Brad to be alone any longer,” she said. “His body is currently at the NSW coroner’s office so an autopsy can be performed.

“We want answers to the question of how a simple toothache can lead to a devastating loss of life, and this process can take weeks.”

She added that NSW Police had ruled out suicide or malicious intent.

The family, who flew to Sydney from their home in Perth, are awaiting the findings of the NSW Coroners Court.

Bradley (with his mother Rose) was booked for surgery to have the tooth removed, but died days after visiting the dentist

Bradley Tucek, who according to his family was a talented artist, with his niece and nephew. His cause of death is unknown

Ally set up the page to help pay for the transport of his body to Perth, where his parents live

Ally said her brother was suffering and told… 9 News that he told their mother he was in the “worst pain” he’d ever had.

During their last conversation, Bradley, who worked as a technical analyst and was a talented artist, told her he was too sick to talk.

“There is no other human being on this earth, there is no one else like him,” Ally said, in tribute to her brother.

“He was really determined, he was very stubborn, he knew what he wanted and he would fight for it.

“He had a larger-than-life personality and he was simply adored by everyone.

“He was super social. He would go and spend time with his friends, he liked a drink and was the last to leave.’

The family is now raising money to take Bradley’s body to Perth.