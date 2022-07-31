Bradley Cooper shows off his tan in series of tank tops on new girlfriend Huma Abedin’s birthday

Advertisement

Bradley Cooper was spotted at his home the day before his girlfriend Huma Abedin’s birthday with Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Wintour, 72, was seen Wednesday night at Cooper’s Manhattan apartment — the day before Huma turned 46.

Her visit was intriguing, as Wintour is friends with both Abedin and Cooper, and is rumored to have set them up.

The following evening, Cooper welcomed guests, including his mother Gloria Campano, into his home, sparking rumors of a birthday party for Huma.

She and Bradley have never been photographed together, although it is rumored that they spent the past week together in the Hamptons.

Cooper was also seen off his property on Friday showing off his summer body in a tank top

Abedin is reportedly dating the Silver Linings Playbook star following her 2016 divorce from disgraced politician Anthony Weiner. Weiner was found to have sent sexual messages to minors and was sentenced to prison

Cooper strolled around in several ‘BANG!’ branded tank tops. a Miami-based athleisure brand founded in 2014. The tank tops retail for $52 each on the ‘POP!’ website.

“Anna definitely played matchmaker,” a source told Page Six. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and loves Huma.”

The insider confirmed that Bradley and Huma had been “quietly” dating for months after Cooper broke up with actress Diana Argon.

Abedin was formerly Hillary Clinton’s top aide and the former wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner, with whom she shares a 10-year-old son.

Abedin and Weiner married in 2010 but divorced in 2016 after Weiner sent a lewd photo with their son sleeping in the background.

Shortly afterwards, it was revealed that Weiner had sent sexually suggestive images to a minor. He was later charged with transferring obscene material to a minor and served 15 months in prison.

Cooper, 47, shares a five-year-old daughter with Russian model Irina Shayk.

Cooper reportedly told Wintour he was looking for ‘brains and beauty’, which he supposedly found in Abedin

The two reportedly arrived together at the Met Gala on May 2 and then parted ways for the red carpet.

Photos showed Cooper hovering behind Abedin as she showed dazzled photographers in a bright yellow dress.

Sources said the two are “perfect for each other” as they both love “power and politics and human affairs.”

A source revealed to OK Magazine that Cooper has told Wintour that he is looking for three qualities in a woman, and Huma has them all.

“Huma has brains and beauty, and while she understands what it’s like to be in the spotlight, she doesn’t want to be a celebrity,” explains the source.

“On their first date, they got along better than even she expected!” they continued.