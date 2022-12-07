Bradley Cooper shows he’s a doting father as he holds an umbrella over his daughter Lea, five

Bradley Cooper looked like he was on top of the world on Wednesday as he walked home to New York City with his daughter Lea De Seine.

The 47-year-old actor and director was grinning from ear to ear wearing a playful ‘LOVE’ beanie as he held an umbrella over his five-year-old daughter’s head amid a mild downpour.

The fun outing comes as rumors circulate that the American Sniper star is in the process of reconciling with Lea’s mother, his former partner Irina Shayk, 36.

Bradley dressed casually for the rainy outing in a black zip-up windshield, which he wore over a hoodie.

Sweet: Bradley Cooper, 47, carried an umbrella over his daughter Lea De Seine’s head on Wednesday as they walked home

He also wore gray pants, and he threw caution to the wind by donning a pair of gray suede sneakers as he trudged through puddles.

The director of the latest remake of A Star Is Born wore sunglasses and a black beanie to complete the casual look, though he added some color thanks to the vibrant lettering around the brim that reads “LOVE.”

Lea wore a cute outfit with a red hoodie and matching pants, plus cute tiger boots and an olive coat.

Bradley had to check his phone as they walked home with some of Lea’s friends, but he held the umbrella over her head.

Casual: Bradley wore a black windbreaker and gray trousers with a black ‘LOVE’ beanie, while Lea, five, rocked a cute red tracksuit and cute tiger boots

Missing from the walk was Lea’s mother – and Bradley’s ex – Irina Shayk.

The trio were spotted together earlier in the week on Monday, holding hands with Lea.

But Bradley and Irina have also been seen interacting physically.

After rumors that Irina was hoping for a reconciliation with her ex-partner, they were spotted together in early November with Bradley putting his arm around Irina in the street.

Following the striking sighting, a source close to the model said the exes “both have been single and started hanging out more together,” according to People. “Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She loves him very much.’

The source added that Irina was “very proud” of how she and the screen star managed to raise Lea together.

“Irina likes to watch Bradley with their daughter. He’s a great dad,” the source said. “She’d like them to get back together.”

MIA: Missing from the outing was Bradley’s ex — and Lea’s mom — Irina Shayk, 36. She’s rumored to be seeking reconciliation with her former partner; seen in 2018

Longing for him? A source close to the model told People last month that she wanted to get back together with her daughter’s father; seen in 2016 in Paris

The rumors started flying months earlier, when the pair reportedly took Lea on a joint holiday over the summer.

Prior to the rumored reconciliation, Bradley had been briefly linked to former Hillary Clinton chief of staff Huma Abedin.

Irina and Bradley began their relationship in 2015, but didn’t go public until the following year, before welcoming Irina in 2017.

The couple split in 2019 after reports of unrest in the wake of his remake of Lady Gaga, starring A Star Is Born, in which he co-starred and directed.

However, after the divorce, they both chose to stay in New York City so they could co-parent Lea, and they currently live just a few blocks apart in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighborhood.

Getting cozy: The exes first sent rumors of reconciliation after taking Leah on holiday together over the summer

Bradley is currently working on his second directorial film Maestro, a biopic about legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, who he will star alongside Carey Mulligan.

The project was initially planned with Steven Spielberg directing and Bradley just starring in it, but he revealed it Variety that he convinced the director of Fabelmans to choose one of his other projects on deck so that he could direct and co-write the Bernstein project.

The film, which is distributed by Netflix, is expected to release in 2023.