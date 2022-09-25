Bradley Cooper is a hands-on father as he attends the History Talks event with his daughter

Bradley Cooper was seen arriving in style at History Talks held earlier Saturday at Constitution Hall in Washington DC.

The 47-year-old actor was pictured holding hands with his five-year-old daughter, Lea, who was also attending the event, as they entered the doors of the venue.

The Hangover star shares his daughter with his ex-girlfriend and supermodel, Irina Shayk, 36. The two previously dated from 2015 until their split in 2019, but still remain close to co-parent Lea.

Father-daughter duo: Bradley Cooper, 47, and his daughter Lea, 5, were spotted at the History Talks in Washington DC earlier on Saturday

The award-winning star opted for a monochromatic ensemble and donned fitted black trousers.

He paired the trousers with a black shirt of the same material, with only the top button open.

To spice up his look for the evening, he added a few shades of brown, which he took off as he approached the building.

Bradley was seen leading his daughter up a small ramp and turned to wave to cheering fans before entering Constitution Hall.

Cute! The Nightmare Alley actor was seen having fun and playing with his daughter outside the venue

History Talks is an event hosted by the History Channel, bringing together a number of world leaders, authors, filmmakers and pioneers in the world.

Speakers at Saturday’s event included George and Amal Clooney, Julia Roberts and former First Lady Laura Bush.

His daughter was wearing a long-sleeved red velvet dress and her blond hair was slicked back into a low ponytail.

Happy Dad: The award-winning star and his ex, Irina Shayk, welcomed their daughter, Lea, in 2017 before splitting up in 2019

At one point, the star was pictured having fun and playing with Lea when they arrived at the venue.

During an interview on the Smartless podcastBradley opened up about his daughter and how she has influenced his life.

“Fatherhood, I mean, everything has changed,” he explained. “Everything is overshadowed, or brought in glorious colors, by the fact that I may become a father to a beautiful human being.”

“You have something great or a breakthrough script, or you have a great moment on this set or in an editing room, you have about 40 of those moments every day with your kid, that’s that level of joy. That’s not spinning, that’s just the truth,” he added.

‘Hands-on dad’: During an interview with Highsnobiety, Irina said Bradley was ‘a full-on, hands-on dad’; seen at History Talks on Saturday

Good relationship: Despite their split in 2019, the two stars are still on good terms and focus on positively co-parenting their daughter

The A Star Is Born actor and his ex, Irina Shayk, welcomed Lea in 2017 when they were in the midst of their relationship.

Despite their split two years later in 2019, the two stars remained committed to co-parenting their daughter.

During an interview with Highsnobiety Magazine last year in 2021, Irina weighed in on Bradley as a father.

“He’s a real, hands-on dad, not a nanny. Lea went on vacation with him for almost two weeks. I didn’t mention them once,” said the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

The two went on a tropical vacation together in August last month and the model shared a few snaps from the trip on her Instagram page.

Bradley has reportedly been dating political staffer Huma Abedin for a few months now. The two were initially introduced by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

According to Us WeeklyHuma fully supports Bradley and Irina’s co-parenting relationship.

A source told the entertainment publication earlier in September, “Bradley and Irina want to stay on vacation as a family. And Huma respects that.’

While focusing on the family, the Oscar nominated actor has been working on upcoming projects including the movie Maestro. He directs both the feature film and the lead role of the American conductor Leonard Bernstein.

The film has also cast Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer and Carey Mulligan. The film is set to be released in 2023 next year.