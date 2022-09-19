Bradley Cooper cuts a casual figure while grabbing some fresh herbs in New York City

Bradley Cooper looked relaxed when he was in New York City on Sunday.

The 47-year-old actor kept it casual in a gray t-shirt and thick light blue pants as he made his way through the concrete jungle.

He added white and pink sneakers to the look and shielded his eyes from the sun with some amber hues.

The Wedding Crashers actor’s luscious brown locks were smoothed and his beard was neatly trimmed against his face.

On the sunny Sunday afternoon he had garlic bulbs and fresh herbs with him.

Cooper’s appearance came after rumors began to swirl that he and his ex, Irina Shayk, were considering having another child together.

Cooper and Shayk were initially linked in 2015 when they were first spotted in each other’s company.

The actor was previously married to Jennifer Esposito and was also linked to Zoe Saldaña and Suki Waterhouse, among others.

Shayk, 36, also had a high-profile relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, although they split in 2015.

The couple started seeing each other later and in 2017 they welcomed a daughter named Lea de Seine, aged five, into their lives.

“They both haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they both have the idea of ​​having a child,” she added.

The source said the actor and the fashion industry personality seemed like a natural match for each other.

‘It’s not Bennifer 2.0 with the other always in mind, it’s more of ‘why not?’ They are related to each other as they are parents together. They both think, maybe it’s time to finally settle down for real.’

As the couple weighs the pros and cons of having a child, Cooper will almost certainly consider his incredibly busy work schedule.

The nine-time Academy Award nominee has three films in post-production, including one he’s working on as a director.

Cooper stars in, directs, and even co-wrote the screenplay for Maestro, an upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic.

The IMDb for the page reads: “Leonard and Felicia’s complex love, from the moment they met at a party in 1946 and went through two engagements, a 25-year marriage and three children.”

Bernstein was a world famous composer who wrote the music for West Side Story. He was also a gay closeted man, although his relationship with men was an open secret in the theater community.

Cooper plays Bernstein alongside Matt Bomer, Carey Mulligan, Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke and Sarah Silverman.