Bradley Cooper cuts a casual figure as he arrives to JFK airport in New York City

He was seen last week sharing a hug with ex-partner Irina Shayk, sparking rumors of reconciliation.

And on Tuesday, Bradley Cooper was seen arriving at New York City’s JFK airport to catch a flight out of the city.

The 47-year-old star wore a black T-shirt with cream pants and a taupe jacket.

The star arrived wearing white and red sneakers with a black backpack over one shoulder.

Bradley wore facial hair for his quiet getaway to the airport.

His sighting comes almost a week after he was seen sharing a hug on the streets of New York.

The duo shares daughter Lea De Seine, five; she was seen with her parents on their Wednesday outing last week.

The duo also held their daughter’s hand as they crossed a street together.

The outing comes after it was reported that the couple were thinking about rekindling their romance, after Irina recently shared a family vacation photo of the two looking cozy in the Bahamas.

It was reported last month that Bradley and Irina are considering having more children.

Although they broke up in 2019, they have remained famously amicable co-parents ever since, with an insider story Page six: ‘It was a real family outing and they are considering getting back together.’

Family: The duo shares daughter Lea De Seine, five; she was seen with her parents on their Wednesday outing last week; seen on August 30, 2018 in Venice, Italy

The source claimed that Irina “wants her daughter to have a sibling” and that Bradley is receptive to the idea.

She and Bradley were first linked in 2015 before going public as a couple in 2016, welcoming their little girl in 2017 and then going their separate ways in 2019.

While Bradley was rumored to be dating Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s closest confidant, the outlet reports that they were only casually involved.

Meanwhile, Irina’s dating history includes Cristiano Ronaldo and last year she was briefly linked to Kanye West in the wake of his breakup with Kim Kardashian.