Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk share a hug while taking a walk with daughter Lea De Seine in NYC

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk continued to spark reconciliation rumors Wednesday, when the two were spotted sharing a hug on the streets of New York.

The Nightmare Alley actor, 47, and Russian model, 36, shared the friendly exchange while walking with their daughter Lea De Seine, five.

The duo then formed a united front as they both walked hand in hand with their little one as they crossed the street.

Friendly exes: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk continued to spark reconciliation rumors on Wednesday, when the two were seen sharing a hug on the streets of New York

Cooper sported a laid-back look for the outing, wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and white-and-orange sneakers.

Meanwhile, the runway sensation was also dressed in a black shirt, matching wide-leg pants and sneakers.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model shielded her eyes from the sun with black sunglasses.

Hugs: The Nightmare Alley actor, 47, and Russian model, 36, shared the friendly exchange while walking with their daughter Lea De Seine, five

Adorable family: The duo then formed a united front as they both walked hand in hand with their little one as they crossed the street

She accessorized the look with a black bag, with a gold chain, slung over her shoulder.

Meanwhile, their blond boy looked as cute as ever in a sparkly purple dress with yellow stars.

The outing comes after it was reported that the couple were thinking about rekindling their romance, after Irina recently shared a family vacation photo of the two looking cozy in the Bahamas.

Relaxed: Cooper wore a laid-back look for the outing, wearing a black tee, gray sweatpants and white-orange sneakers

Laid-back look: Meanwhile, the runway sensation was also dressed in a black shirt, matching wide-leg pants and sneakers

Sunnies: The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model shielded her eyes from the sun with black sunglasses

The supermodel looked striking in a skimpy bikini as she leaned on Bradley’s shoulder wearing a black swimsuit.

She laid her head affectionately on Bradley’s shirtless shoulder, beaming wide and wearing a black swimsuit showing off his chiseled abs.

Irina added fuel to the rumors when she captioned the series of photos with a simple red heart emoji.

It was reported last week that Bradley and Irina have the prospect of having more children.

Cute: Meanwhile, their blond boy looked as cute as ever in a sparkly purple dress with yellow stars

Rekindle the spark? The outing comes after it was reported that the couple were thinking about rekindling their romance and having more children last week.

Although they broke up in 2019, they have remained famously amicable co-parents ever since, with an insider story Page six: ‘It was a real family outing and they are considering getting back together.’

The source claimed that Irina “wants her daughter to have a sibling” and that Bradley is receptive to the idea.

She and Bradley were first linked in 2015 before going public as a couple in 2016, welcoming their little girl in 2017 and then going their separate ways in 2019.

While Bradley was rumored to be dating Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s closest confidant, the outlet reports that they were only casually involved.

Meanwhile, Irina’s dating history includes Cristiano Ronaldo and last year she was briefly linked to Kanye West in the wake of his breakup with Kim Kardashian.