Bradley Cooper and Irina Shahk take their daughter Lea to a show amid reconciliation talk

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted leaving Radio City Music Hall in New York City after taking their five-year-old daughter Lea De Seine to a show on Friday.

The 47-year-old heartthrob from the movie is in the midst of a swirl of rumors that he’s gotten back together with Shayk, the mom of his little girl’s supermodel.

Cooper was casually dressed as he wore a dark blue down jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt for warmth. He added a blue hat, dark jeans and sneakers.

Family outing: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted leaving Radio City after taking their five-year-old daughter Lea De Seine to a show on Friday amid reconciliation rumors

Shayk wore a long black coat and sunglasses as they seemed to discuss which way to go, while Irina pointed her finger in a different direction.

The father-daughter duo were also spotted on Wednesday indulging in more one-on-one time as they walked hand-in-hand down the sidewalk.

Bradley and Irina added grist to the rumor mill last week when they were spotted spending Thanksgiving with Leah as a family.

The week before, Bradley and Irina exchanged loving glances as they went for a walk together without their child.

By the way: The 47-year-old heartthrob from the movie is in the midst of a swirl of rumors that he’s gotten back together with his little girl’s supermodel mom

Bradley and Irina have maintained a famously close co-parenting relationship since their split in 2019 after a relationship that reportedly lasted four years.

Reunion rumors gained momentum early last week when they were spotted getting affectionate while out for a walk in New York.

The dashing movie star put an arm around the Soviet-born supermodel, who was seen with her hand on his behind.

They co-parent like champions: Bradley and Irina have maintained a close co-parenting relationship since their split in 2019

Irina and Bradley previously sparked the rumor mill over the summer when they reportedly took Lea on vacation together.

At the time, there was even speculation that Bradley and Irina were thinking about having another baby.

A Page Six insider added fuel to the fire, claiming, “It’s been a real family outing and they’re considering getting back together.”

So sweet: Irina, who was pictured with Lea De Seine in New York City last year, has described Bradley as “a full-on, hands-on dad — not a babysitter.”

The source claimed that Irina “would like her daughter to have a sibling,” and Page Six reported that Bradley was amenable to the idea.

While Bradley was rumored to be dating Hillary Clinton’s confidante Huma Abedin at the time, Page Six reported that they were only casually involved.

Meanwhile, Irina’s dating history includes Cristiano Ronaldo and last year she was briefly linked to Kanye West in the wake of his split from Kim Kardashian.

She and Bradley were first linked in 2015 before going public as a couple in 2016, welcoming their baby girl in 2017 and going their separate ways two years later.

As they were: Irina is now rumored to be back together with Bradley Cooper, who she’s pictured with at a L’Oréal party in Paris in 2016

Shortly after their breakup TMZ reported that they had decided to split custody and both continue to live in New York to make joint parenting easier.

In fact, she and Bradley are such close co-parents that they’ve made sure to live just blocks away from each other in Greenwich Village to raise their daughter.

“He’s a real, hands-on dad — not a babysitter,” Irina shared High snobbery last year. “Lea’s been on vacation with him for almost two weeks—I didn’t call them once.”

Beach bodies: Irina and Bradley previously sparked the rumor mill over the summer when they reportedly took Lea De Seine on holiday together

Bradley is currently directing Maestro, a biopic about Leonard Bernstein, the Broadway composer of legendary shows like West Side Story and Candide.

Leonard was married to Chilean actress Felicia Montealegre from 1951 until her death from cancer in 1978, despite knowing he was gay.

Bradley stars, with Carey Mulligan as Felicia in a cast that includes Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer and Sarah Silverman.