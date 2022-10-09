Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols, out on Monday
Wizards’ Bradley Beal Implements COVID Health and Safety Protocols for Monday’s Preseason Game nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/09/wiz… – 13:19
While Beal is out, Johnny Davis is expected to play after missing two practices due to tendonitis of the right knee. Davis practiced today. – 12:41 pm
He will return to the team after being cleared under current NBA guidelines. – 12:19 pm
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal tested positive and has mild symptoms, according to Wes Unseld Jr. -through Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / October 9, 2022
Josh Robbins: The Wizards say Deni Avdija (left groin strain) and Bradley Beal (half-time) will not play in the team’s second (and final) exhibition game here in Japan. Will Barton (lower back pain), who sat out the opening preseason game, is listed as likely to play. -through Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / October 1, 2022
Wayne Cole: Brad Beal says the job of the Washington Wizards is to make the job of Coach Wes Unseld Jr difficult, said “there is a lot of talent here” regarding lineup/playing time. -through Twitter @waynec0le / September 24, 2022