Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols, out on Monday

Sports
By Merry
Wayne Cole: The Washington Wizards have announced that security guard Bradley Beal has entered NBA health and safety protocols and will be out tomorrow for the preseason game in Charlotte. #DcAboveAll
Kurt Helin @basketball talk

Chase Hughes @Chase HughesNBCS

While Beal is out, Johnny Davis is expected to play after missing two practices due to tendonitis of the right knee. Davis practiced today. – 12:41 pm

More this storyline

Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal tested positive and has mild symptoms, according to Wes Unseld Jr. -through Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / October 9, 2022

Josh Robbins: The Wizards say Deni Avdija (left groin strain) and Bradley Beal (half-time) will not play in the team’s second (and final) exhibition game here in Japan. Will Barton (lower back pain), who sat out the opening preseason game, is listed as likely to play. -through Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / October 1, 2022

Wayne Cole: Brad Beal says the job of the Washington Wizards is to make the job of Coach Wes Unseld Jr difficult, said “there is a lot of talent here” regarding lineup/playing time. -through Twitter @waynec0le / September 24, 2022

