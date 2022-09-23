Bradford GS secure wins over Ampleforth and Stonyhurst during tour of South Africa

A summer trip to South Africa has provided Bradford GS with the perfect warm-up for this season’s SOCS Daily Mail Schools Trophy.

The Yorkshire side, once among the very best rugby playing schools, are hoping for a strong campaign under the guidance of former England wing Dan Scarbrough.

Wins over Ampleforth and Stonyhurst have already paid dividends from that trip to South Africa.

Bradford (above) made a trip to South Africa ahead of the SOCS Daily Mail Schools Trophy

“The trip brought everyone together and got us focused on the upcoming season,” Scarbrough said.

‘Like many teams, we are rebuilding after the problems presented by Covid, and we hope to have a good year.’

Bradford GS followed an opening 22-10 win over Ampleforth by overturning a 12-0 lead at Stonyhurst.

Bradford managed to secure wins over Ampleforth and Stonyhurst while away in South Africa

Lock Sam Bryan, a member of the Yorkshire Academy, forced his way to the first try followed by Harry Lockett.

Fly-half Will Ogden set up Bryan for his second try, giving the Bradford side a lead sufficient to withstand a Stonyhurst fightback to win 21-19.

England flyer Marcus Smith returned to Brighton College to watch the clash against Hampton.

Marcus Smith (left) returned to Brighton College to watch the clash against Hampton

Smith, along with fellow Harlequin old boy James Chisholm, was at the match to support fundraising efforts in memory of Peter Bellenger, a Brighton College teacher who recently died of MND.

Hampton proved too strong on the field winning 10-0 to continue an impressive start which has also brought success against Seaford College and Campion School.

The trophy has attracted a record 141 teams and is organized on the basis of the table of merit by SOCS, the schools’ system society.