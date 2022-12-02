Brad William Henke has passed away at 56. He was an actor and former NFL player.

<!–

Actor and NFL alum Brad William Henke has passed away at the age of 56.

Henke’s family said the actor — best known for appearing on shows like Orange Is the New Black, Justified and Lost — passed away in his sleep on Nov. 28, Henke’s family said. deadline. The cause of his death was still unclear Thursday.

“Brad was an incredibly nice guy with a joyful energy,” his manager Matt DelPiano said TMZ

The latest: Actor and NFL alum Brad William Henke has passed away at the age of 56. He was photographed in NYC in June 2016

. “A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community… and we loved him too. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.’

Henke, who also starred in movies like Pacific Rim and World Trade Center, played college football at the University of Arizona and then was drafted by the New York Giants and played for the Denver Broncos.

Henke was born on April 10, 1966 in Columbus, Nebraska, and grew up in Littleton, Colorado. After his retirement from professional football in 1994, he moved to Los Angeles to further his coaching career and began auditioning for acting roles.

He went on to star in over 100 roles and initially appeared in TV shows including ER, Chicago Hope, Silk Stockings, and Nash Bridges.

Henke’s first recurring role was on the WB series Nikki, starring Nikki Cox, from 2000-2002, playing the role of Thor.

Henke was seen on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards in LA

The actor has earned more than 100 credits in his Hollywood career

Henke next played the role of Henry ‘Hank’ Ungalow on the Showtime program Going to California from 2001-2002.

He went on to appear in shows like CSI, Crossing Jordan, and Judging Amy, and in movies like The Assassination of Richard Nixon, Me and You and Everyone We Know, Must Love Dogs, The Zodiac, North Country, World Trade Center, and Hollywoodland. .

Henke appeared in four episodes of the Showtime series Dexter in 2006, playing murder suspect Tony Tucci.

Henke played Desi Piscatella in 26 episodes of Orange Is the New Black from 2016–2018

Henke was featured at an event in NYC in support of the series in 2016

He next appeared on the ABC show October Road in 2007. Henke made guest appearances on shows like CSI: Miami, Law & Order and Life on Mars before landing the role of Bram on the ABC series Lost where he appeared in six episodes from between 2009-2010.

Henke played the role of Desi Piscatella, a gay corrections officer, in 26 episodes of Orange Is the New Black from 2016-18. In 2017 and 2018, he had shared a cast SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Henke appeared in the Discovery series Manhunt in 2020 and in the CBS All Access show The Stand in 2020 and 2021. Other recent roles have been on Law & Order: SVU and in the films Block Party and Run & Gun.

The actor is survived by his wife Sonja, mother Tammy, sister Annette, stepchildren Aaden and Leasa and grandchild Amirah.