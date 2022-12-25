Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines De Ramon dresses casually in jeans as she steps into LA on Christmas Eve

Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend, Ines De Ramon, was spotted alone in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.

The 29-year-old jewelry designer took a call while keeping a low profile wearing dark sunglasses.

She puffed on a cigarette while showing a bit of her belly in a fitted white shirt with a round neckline.

Ines’s dark hair was blown in the wind and fell over her chest as it was styled in an undefined part.

She wore a cream cardigan that fell over the thighs and high-waisted jeans in a light wash.

The established creative added a pair of white sneakers and appeared to have light makeup under her sunglasses.

A source recently reported this Us weekly that she and Brad, 59, are officially an item.

A source told the publication, “Brad and Ines are now officially dating, they are really enjoying each other’s company and having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but still getting to know each other.”

Not only are the twosome an item now, but sources told DailyMail.com that she is a member of his team.

Ines was previously married to Paul Wesley; the two married in 2019 in a private ceremony.

A rep for the couple confirmed in September that they had split and had been living separately for several months.

“The decision to separate is mutual and was made five months ago. They are asking for privacy at this time,” the representative said.

Ines is from New Jersey and graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

According to her LinkedIn, since 2020 she has been the head of wholesale at Anita Ko Jewelry, which has celebrity clients including Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber.

Meanwhile, Brad’s split with Angelina Jolie has been acrimonious as the pair battled over custody of their six children and business ventures.

In September, rumors circulated about a romantic connection between Brad and model Emily Ratajkowski.

“They spend a lot of time together,” the insider told People at the time. Friends aren’t sure if it’s serious. They don’t appear to be ‘dating’ formally.’

But since then, Ratajkowski has reportedly seen Pete Davidson and other men casually.