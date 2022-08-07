Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train cruises to modest $30 million opening weekend as the box office cools down

Brad Pitt proved his relevance at the box office over the weekend when his new action thriller Bullet Train arrived with a $30.1 million opening, according to Deadline.

The 58-year-old Oscar winner’s gory film overtook the competition despite mixed reviews from critics.

While Bullet Train’s solid opening was enough to make it the top-grossing film of the weekend, it was far below previous blockbusters this year, such as the critically acclaimed Top Gun: Maverick or Thor: Love And Thunder.

The film also cost about $90 million to make, so Bullet Train has enough distance to recoup its budget and marketing costs.

“A big movie like this with a lot of expectations should have had a stronger debut,” Exhibitor Relations senior media analyst Jeff Bock told the publication. “That said, there’s not much competition in August, so Bullet Train should have a good window over the next few weeks to make its mark.”

Pitt stars in Bullet Train as an assassin codenamed Ladybug who is tasked with retrieving a suitcase aboard a high-speed train, only to find the train populated with rival assassins looking for the same suitcase.

The film received a B+ CinemaScore from the audience, indicating solid but not too positive feelings.

Pitt’s film may have been hurt by mixed reviews, which may have prevented some potential viewers from venturing to the cinema.

In second place came the animated superhero film DC League Of Super-Pets, which made an additional $11.2 million in its second week.

Jordan Peele’s horror film Nope remained strong in third place with an additional $8.05 million in its third week, for $97.5 million domestically.

The film, about a mysterious force who begins to terrorize farmers and tourists in a desert town outside of Los Angeles, has received positive reviews and solid praise from audiences, although some have complained that it doesn’t have as much obvious satire as its previous horror hits. Go away and us.

PostTrak figures indicated that 56% of Nope viewers were drawn to the film because of Peele’s position as a writer and director, compared to just eight percent of viewers who were drawn to Bullet Train because of director David Leitch.

Thor: Love And Thunder came in fourth with another $7.6 million in its fourth week, for a total of $316 million domestically.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru would overtake the previous Minions movie, as well as Despicable Me 2. This week it brought in $7.11 million, up from $334.57 million in its sixth week.

Tom Cruise’s box office wonder rose to an astonishing $662.5 million domestically in its 11th week, with $7 million this week.

The film, now Cruise’s highest-grossing ever, recently passed Titanic and became the seventh biggest film ever at the domestic box office.

In seventh place was the murder mystery Where The Crawdads Sing, which contributed $5.65 million in week four.

The Jo Koy comedy Easter Sunday made a disappointing debut in eighth place with $5.25 million.

Elvis remained in ninth place with another $4 million, for a total of $136.5 million over seven weeks.

The horror film The Black Phone, starring Ethan Hawke, rounded out the top 10 with $1.46 million.

Special mention goes to the A24 produced and distributed slasher comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, starring Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova, Shiva Babies Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders, Myha’la Herrold and Lee Pace.

Released only in New York and Los Angeles, the film scored the second best limited screen average of the year, totaling $226,500, translating to about $37,750 per theater.