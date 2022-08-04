Brad Pitt tests his knowledge of Australian slang and reveals his surprise new nickname

Brad Pitt is one of the most famous faces in the American entertainment industry.

And on Wednesday, the Hollywood megastar, 58, tested his knowledge of Australian slang during an interview with Ethan Marrell.

Posted in the video on YouTubeEthan – known as Ozzy Man – tested Brad and David Leitch’s knowledge of various Aussie phrases.

Brad Pitt (pictured) tested his knowledge of Australian slang and revealed his surprising new nickname

Brad correctly defined honest dinkum as ‘being honest’ and pulling up as ‘putting on’.

He also suspected that a skullet was a ‘shaved mullet’ and in the state of a cactus as ‘dead’.

However, Brad couldn’t guess that AccaDacca is a nickname for the band ACDC and a ‘shoey’ refers to drinking from a shoe.

In the video posted to YouTube, Ethan Marrell – known as Ozzy Man – tested Brad and David Leitch’s knowledge on various Aussie phrases

During the interview, Ethan also gave Brad and David new Australian nicknames.

“From now on, I’d like to give you Australian nicknames so you’ll be known as Davo and Pittzy,” he said.

“Sure, why not,” Brad replied happily.

Brad correctly defined honest dinkum as ‘being honest’ and pulling up as ‘putting on’. He also suspected that a skullet was a ‘shaved mullet’ and that he was in the state of a cactus as ‘being dead’

It comes as Brad’s new action thriller Bullet Train seems to be on track for a strong box office debut.

The R-rated film is expected to be the last major feature film of the season, when it hits theaters on August 5.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch’s new film is expected to gross $60 million worldwide in its opening weekend, with $30 million in North America, via Deadline.