Brad Pitt splashes out $40 million on historic mansion

Advertisement

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has splashed out $40million for the historic D. L. James house known as ‘Seaward’ that overlooks California’s stunning central coast. The A-List actor, 58, bought the 1918 century old house in celebrity haven Carmel, in what is believed to be the highest priced property ever to be sold in the area. Locals are reportedly thrilled to have another big-name celebrity in their midst, especially after the iconic property has sat empty for years.

Pitt is reportedly a big fan of Craftsman-style homes, which could be why he has purchased his latest bachelor pad. Known as the D.L. James House, the property was designed by 20th century architect Charles Sumner Greene.

He designed the property on a piece of land owned by infamous author Daniel Lewis James, who wrote ‘Famous All Over Town’, naming the property on the Carmel highlands after him. It has been owned by Searock since 1999, a limited liability company tied to the late Chicago financier Joe Ritchie and his wife, Sharon Ritchie.

Records show that Mr Ritchie died earlier this year, and the property was never publicly listed for sale.

Inside, the property is littered with eclectic furniture and has a huge bay window with a view of the sea and trees.

The intricate brickwork on the outer part of the property was painstakingly designed by the architect, who wanted it to be a part of the rocky coastline.

Aerial images of the property show just how close it is to the coast line, ensuring total privacy for Mr Pitt when he visits the property.

Wood framed doors with large panels of glass allows the property to bask in the natural sunshine of the Californian coast.

Charles Sumner Green designed the property so it would not interfere with the nature on the plot of land, with trees and shrubs growing around the property since it was first built.

The lightly furnished interior could be set to change under the new ownership of the Hollywood star, though he reportedly enjoys the ‘Craftsman style’ of the stunning property.

It is unclear if Pitt will be using the stunning Mediterranean-looking home as a permanent home or a holiday home.

Marble fireplaces are also part of the intricate interior of the property, which is adorned with various pieces of art throughout.

Empty bookshelves and sofas are scattered close to the luxury fireplace, with a dining table seen in the background close to the massive windows.

Long mirrors were built into the walls of the property, with the door’s set into a much larger structure in the rock.

Photographer Alexander Vertikoff snapped the exclusive pictures of the property in 1997. He told DailyMail.com: ‘When I photographed it the whole thing had been uninhabited for quite some time. It has been in a perpetual state of being finished for 50 years, it was difficult to tell what all of the rooms are. It’s not that big, and it’s awfully private. They just don’t make land like that anymore.’

‘Some of the views from the property most likely don’t exist anymore, the grass and greenery would have all grown and you wouldn’t be able to see the side of the house,’ he continued. ‘You can’t just walk in there. It’s pretty amazing.’

Carmel-by-the-Sea first became popular with the Hollywood elite when Clint Eastwood, 92, became the town’s mayor in a landslide election in 1986, with the iconic actor still residing in the area.

The home of Golden Girls actress Betty White recently sold for $10.775 million, well over its $7.95 million asking price in Carmel. Legendary singer Doris Day, 97, also still residents in Carmel, in her yellow home which sits above Quail Golf Club’s 18th green. She also purchased the iconic Cypress Inn and declared it as a ‘dog friendly’ hotel in the 1980s.