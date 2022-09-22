Brad Pitt says George Clooney and Paul Newman most ‘handsome’

Brad Pitt called George Clooney and Paul Newman the “handsome men.”

The 58-year-old Bullet Train star joked that he had to pick his co-star and close friend Clooney, 61, as the hottest man in the world right now, while the late Hollywood icon Newman, who was 83 when he died in 2008, is his choice for the past because of how he “aged so gracefully.”

Asked by Fashion Who the “handiest men in the world past and present” are, Pitt replied: “You know that in the acting world, because it’s my day job…Paul Newman is the right person right away. Because he’s aged so gracefully.’

His Preferences: Brad Pitt told Vogue this week who he thinks are the hottest movie stars of all time; seen in august in japan

The star also said: ‘And according to all reports’ [he was] a very special, generous, warm and sincere person.’

Speaking of silver fox Clooney, he joked, “If I was going to give someone a present, I’d have to call it George Clooney f*****, because why not?”

He added: ‘Because I usually take him out all the time, and he always kills me. And this time I’m going the other way, just this time.’

The couple has been known to poke fun at each other.

His Top Picks: The Oscar Winner Said He Liked Paul Newman, Left, and George Clooney

Last year, Clooney joked that he was really looking forward to working with “cheap” Pitt again.

He said, ‘He’s a friend of mine and we have a lot of fun together. I’m really looking forward to it.’

Clooney then joked, “Brad was clearly the cheapest of the actors available.”

Meanwhile, the friends seem to be reuniting with Matt Damon for another Ocean’s movie.

Another hit movie: Paul, right, with Robert Redford, left, in The Sting in 1973

He had a long, happy marriage: to his actress wife Joanne Woodward

The Hollywood trio previously starred together in the 2007 heist movie Ocean’s Thirteen, and they’re now poised to reunite for the latest film in the money-making franchise.

A source told The Sun newspaper last week: “Rumors of a movie starring George, Brad and Matt have been circulating for years, but the timing wasn’t right and their overcrowded schedules meant it just wasn’t possible.

“Finally, the right team for the job came together to make it a huge success and the protagonists thought it would be fun to revisit.

“The franchise is hugely popular and the brilliant storyline was an opportunity too good to pass up.”

Next for George: The Actor Stars with Julia Roberts in the Movie Ticket To Paradise

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie is poised for yet another humanitarian effort as she will visit Pakistan, which has been ravaged by flooding amid a devastating humanitarian crisis.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) said in a statement Monday that the 47-year-old actress will arrive in the South Asian country to draw attention to the natural disaster that threatens the lives of millions.

Jolie “is visiting to witness and understand the situation, and to hear from those directly involved about their needs and steps to prevent such suffering in the future,” the statement said.

Good Heart: Angelina Jolie (seen in February 2019) is ready for yet another humanitarian effort as she will visit Pakistan ravaged by floods amid a devastating humanitarian crisis

Tragically, the floods were caused by a record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan’s northern mountainous regions, which submerged a third of the country’s land (this is a photo taken in Nasirabad last month)

The flooding was caused by a record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan’s northern mountainous regions, which have submerged a third of the country.

The death toll from the Flood itself has reached 1,559, including 551 children and 318 women, not counting deaths from disease, the country’s disaster relief agency said.

An intense and long monsoon poured down about three times as much rain into Pakistan than the average in recent weeks, flooding large parts of the country.