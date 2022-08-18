Brad Pitt reaches $20.5 MILLION settlement with Katrina victims after building defective homes

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation have reached a $20.5 million settlement with 107 New Orleans residents after the homes they built for them were found to be poorly constructed and decaying in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Pending a judge’s approval, residents are entitled to $25,000 in compensation for repairs to their homes, while the rest of the money is split between them based on the condition of their homes.

Pitt teamed up with environmental nonprofit Global Green to come up with the funds, admitting he was “grateful” that they were able to reach the settlement.

“I am incredibly grateful for Global Green’s willingness to step up and provide this important support to the Lower Ninth families,” he said.

“We worked together in the early days after Katrina and we are fortunate to have Global Green’s generous ongoing commitment to address the challenges surrounding these homes and others in need,” he continued.

Pitt founded Make It Right to help the hard-hit residents of New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward in 2007, with the goal of replacing lost homes in the Ward with 150 avant-garde homes that were storm-proof and energy efficient.

Lower Ninth Ward residents are suing Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation for shoddy craftsmanship building 109 homes in the wake of Hurricane Katrina

Pictured: Pitt talks about his plan to build houses in the Lower Ninth Ward . in December 2007

In one house, only the foundation beams appeared to have been laid. It is unclear whether it was a project that was abandoned or a project that was damaged

Water damage from the strong storms in the area has caused mold and structural damage to many of the homes

The homes were made available for an average cost of $150,000 to residents who received resettlement funding, government grants, and donations from the foundation itself.

The architects who created the houses tried to make them green and sustainable with safe and reusable materials, clean water and renewable energy. All homes are equipped with solar panels and energy-efficient heating and cooling systems.

10 years and more than $26 million later, construction had halted and residents reported sagging porches, moldy wood, termites and leaking roofs, forcing the foundation to acknowledge the flaws.

Homeowners noticed problems with the houses back in 2013, but they thought Make It Right would take care of the repairs.

In 2015, lawyers representing the organization sued the manufacturer of an eco-friendly, water-resistant wood for $500,000 when the product proved no match for southern Louisiana weather.

In 2018, Make It Right attorneys sued its own lead architect for what it said were millions of dollars in design flaws.

And finally, in 2021, the organization also sued its former executive director, along with the former treasurer and other officials, accusing them of mismanaging the project.

As complaints about the project mounted, residents finally decided to file a class-action lawsuit in 2018, describing the shocking condition of their homes.

Many of the houses lacked gutters, overhangs, waterproof paint, or covered beams—all of which are necessary to withstand the city’s subtropical climate and heavy rainfall.

Two of the houses were demolished due to severe mold, and the city also seized one of the properties, calling it a “security risk.”

The situation has left many residents fearing for their health and safety, with some claiming they are starting to get sick from the constant mold.

Actor Brad Pitt founded Make It Right, which wanted to build affordable housing for survivors of Hurricane Katrina. He can be seen here with a crew at one of the houses in 2007

In the aftermath, Make It Right started building the houses, as seen here

A house appeared to be boarded up as city officials declared a house ‘a ‘security hazard’

Others have said they are always “on edge,” describing the situation as “highly stressful” and saying they feel “have been abused on the greatest scale.”

According to the suit, some homes suffered from rain leakage that caused rot, structural damage and mold.

The suit also identified faulty heating, problems with cooling and ventilation systems, electrical failures and plumbing problems.

The complaint alleged that Make It Right “fraudulently deprived homeowners of their right to take legal action under Louisiana’s New Home Warranty Act” because the charity was aware of problems with the homes’ construction materials and designs — but never informed the homeowners.

It also said the plaintiffs’ homes were “flawed and built” with “defective products” leading to damage such as the growth of mold and air quality problems due to improper ventilation.

The complaint added that Make It Right arranged for inspections by engineers of the home “allegedly brought in especially to prepare a report on the condition of the Make It Right homes.” But homeowners never got access to those reports.

The lawsuit alleged that engineers found problems in the home, but the charity failed to inform homeowners of the problems, citing a portion of the foundation’s 2013 tax return, which is worth $4.3 million in “guarantee and repair obligations’.

It also added that Make It Right gave homeowners a nondisclosure agreement and documents that bound them to arbitration before agreeing to make repairs.

Attorney Ron Austin, who represented residents in the lawsuit against Pitt and his charitable organization, said the outcome marked a huge, unlikely victory.

“This is one of those scenarios where the impossible became possible,” Austin said.

“Hopefully this agreement will allow everyone to look ahead to other opportunities to continue to strengthen this proud community going forward,” Pitt said.