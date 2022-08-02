Brad Pitt makes rare comment about daughter Shiloh, says she is beautiful

Brad Pitt made a rare comment about one of the teenage daughters he shares with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

During the Los Angeles premiere of his new action movie Bullet Train on Monday, the 58-year-old Oscar winner said that Shiloh is “beautiful.”

And the actor also told ETNischelle Turner says the 16-year-old’s incredible dance moves are so good “it’ll bring tears to your eyes, yeah.”

Shiloh has recently been spotted on social media doing dance moves with her friends.

‘I don’t know where she got it. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he added with a laugh.

In June, Shiloh was seen in a black Beatles T-shirt dancing to Doja Cat’s song Vegas in a video Posted on YouTube by Los Angeles-based choreographer Hamilton Evans.

‘Shiloh likes to dance. She’s really talented and has been taking these classes for a few years now,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“She’s also made good friends through the dance community, and they’re all in chat groups and sharing their favorite playlists and stuff like that.

“The teachers are all very impressed with her and say the sky is the limit if she wants to take it to the next level, and Shiloh can just do that.”

When ET asked Monday if he thinks his kids are going to act like he or Jolie, he said he just wants them to be happy.

“I love it when they find their own way, find things they’re interested in and thrive,” Pitt said of his children.

He has three biological children with Angie: Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne. And three that were adopted: Maddox, Pax and Zahara.

This comes after Jolie said Zahara had landed a place at the historically black women’s liberal arts college and will be moving to Atlanta, Georgia in the coming months.

Angelina shared a photo of a 17-year-old daughter and some of her fellow students, some in Spelman shirts, and wrote on Instagram:

‘Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU.’

The former couple’s eldest son, 20-year-old Maddox, studied at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, although his classes went online and he returned to the US during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their second son, Pax, now 18, graduated last summer but reportedly did not take a seat in college.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old actress joked earlier that Zahara can organize better than she is.

She said, ‘I want to give them some structure. I try to make schedules at home. My daughter Zahara can organize things better than me.’

She is also candid about how she adopted some of her children and how exciting and wonderful their travels have been.

She previously said, “Each is a beautiful way to become family. What’s important is to talk about it and share it openly. ‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home. I cannot speak of pregnancy with my adopted children, but I speak with great detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look into their eyes for the first time. All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world meeting yours.’

Bullet Train hits theaters on August 5.