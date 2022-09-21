Brad Pitt launches genderless skincare made with wine grapes from French vineyard

Brad Pitt has already mastered the art of aging backwards on the big screen while playing one of his most memorable roles, Benjamin Button, but today he announced a new, rather unlikely, anti-aging venture in the form of his own genderless skin care range.

The 58-year-old unveiled her new beauty brand, Le Domaine, in an exclusive interview with British Voguewith the debut of four ‘inclusive’ – and very expensive – skincare products made with olive oil from Chateau Miraval, the French vineyard and chateau he bought with ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2012.

Le Domaine has launched with three, soon to be four, products, all of which also include ‘potent properties’ from seeds from grapes grown on a vineyard owned by Pitt’s partners at Miraval, all of which aim to give users their very own Benjamin Button-esque results .

“Le Domaine wants to help slow skin aging and give everyone, regardless of gender or skin type, the opportunity to age well,” the website says of its four products: $80 Cleansing Emulsion, $310 Fluid Cream (launching next year) ), $320 Cream and $385 Serum.

Still, Pitt insists he ‘doesn’t want to run from ageing’, telling Vogue it’s ‘a concept we can’t escape’ and claiming the idea of ​​’anti-ageing’ is a ‘ridiculous. . fairy tale’.

“But what’s real is treating your skin in a healthy way. And that’s something I’ve learned to do for my business, but it kind of makes you feel better,” he continued.

Pitt admitted he hasn’t always had the best skincare habits, but noted that when it came to launching Le Domaine, he sought inspiration from someone who helped encourage healthier beauty habits early in his career: ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow.

‘I love what Gwyneth has done [with Goop],’ gushed Pitt – who dated Paltrow for three years, from 1994 to 1997. ‘She’s still a really dear friend and she’s built this empire.

‘She has always had that in her as a curator, and it has been a wonderful creative outlet for her.

“Actually, come to think of it, she was probably the first one to make me even wash my face twice a day… maybe.”

In an interesting twist, Pitt’s skincare line also has several — rather more complex — ties to another ex: Angelina.

The secret behind Brad Pitt’s new skincare brand? Grapes! Le Domaine is described as a ‘marriage of science and terroir’ – the word used to describe the soil in which Miraval’s grapes and vines are grown. When creating its formulas, the brand worked with University of Bordeaux oenology professor Pierre-Louis Teissedre – who has spent the last ten years studying grape varieties to determine which ones contain the ‘most potent antioxidant effects for the treatment of diseases’ . His research identified a key molecule, GSM10, used in Le Domaine products, which – according to Vogue – ‘combines potent properties from the seeds of Grenache grapes with the seeds and skins of Syrah and Mourvedre grapes’. This ingredient works to combat the visible signs of aging while combating the loss of collagen. Le Domaine’s other key ingredient is ProGR3, which is a ‘combination of 3 natural molecules present in plant extracts, wine extracts, chamomile and green tea’.

Indeed, the launch of Le Domaine comes just weeks after DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that a company formerly owned by the 47-year-old actress sued Pitt for $250 million over allegations that he ‘ stole’ the former couple’s Miraval wine business.

A lawsuit filed by Nouvel LLC earlier this month claims Pitt tried to ‘secretly move assets’ from their co-owned business to his friends and other businesses, spent ‘millions on vanity projects’, including $1 million on a swimming pool and more on a recording studio, and gave away half of the company’s trademarks to a friend for free.

The lawsuit seeks damages of at least $250 million.

Jolie’s former company – through which she held her stake in Miraval before selling it to drinks giant Stoli last year – claims Pitt’s alleged scheme meant she would ‘never see a penny’ of Chateau Miraval’s tens of millions of dollars in surplus’.

The suit further alleges that Pitt ‘began a multifaceted, years-long campaign to seize control of Chateau Miraval’ as ‘revenge’ for the lengthy legal battle the former couple engaged in following their split.

“He named himself the rightful owner of Chateau Miraval and his dual goal was to usurp the value of Jolie’s company, Nouvel, and to obtain sole ownership of Chateau Miraval,” the legal documents state.

The cross-complaint is a legal setback after Pitt sued Jolie, claiming she illegally sold her stake in Chateau Miraval.

While creating the skincare line — which Pitt says has been in the works for “so long, I don’t remember how it originally started” — the actor once again collaborated with the Perrin family, the same winemakers who collaborated with the star and Jolie on their popular Chateau Miraval Cotes de Provence Rose.

Jolie and Pitt bought the castle together in 2012 and used it as their wedding venue in 2014.

The southern French château has 35 rooms and 1,300 acres of grounds and vineyards. The couple bought it for $25 million in 2012 by buying the Luxembourg company, Quimicum, where it is held.

Initially, Pitt’s company Mondo Bongo had 60 percent of the shares and Jolie’s Nouvel 40 percent.

But Nouvel’s lawsuit says ‘the couple always intended Pitt and Jolie to be equal owners’ and in 2013 Pitt ‘voluntarily’ transferred 10 percent of his shares to her.

Pitt has launched legal proceedings in Luxembourg alleging that the 10 per cent transfer was invalid. That case is pending.

While the actor didn’t address the lawsuit while talking about the launch of his new brand, he did open up about his favorite memories of Chateau Miraval, explaining that he spent “five or six good weeks” at the French castle last spring, which was ‘special’ to him.

“I can’t quite describe it, other than the freshness of the air, the light,… I don’t know, it’s just a real sense of peace and harmony and the nights are so soothing,” he explained.

Pitt also noted that his plan to launch a skincare line – which also features recycled wine barrel wood on the lids – was born out of his commitment to sustainability, explaining on the Le Domaine website that he wanted to create a product with zero waste, which “mimicking nature’s organic cycle”.