Brad Pitt larks around with Ana de Armas on the red carpet at the Blonde premiere in Venice

Brad Pitt joked with Ana de Armas on the red carpet at the premiere of Netflix film Blonde at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday.

The 58-year-old actor, who was also the film producer, giggled with the Spanish actress, 34, as he applauded her for the audience.

Blonde is based on the life of iconic star Marilyn Monroe and sees Ana take the lead role in the biographical psychological drama.

The duo seemed to have the time or their lives when Ana covered her mouth while Brad praised her.

She radiated elegance in a deep pink dress with her brunette locks styled in sculpted 50s-inspired waves.

Brad put on a neat display in a black suit with a crisp white shirt and dickie bow tie while shielding his eyes with sunglasses.

Ana plays her first lead role, playing Marilyn, with the drama providing a fictionalized look at the icon’s life.

Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde is an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name.

Adrien stars alongside Ana whose accent as Marilyn was labeled “awful” on Twitter when the streaming giant dropped the trailer on July 28, while others said she looked nothing like Marilyn.

In response to the comment, Ana, who didn’t learn English until 2015, admitted that she “didn’t grow up knowing Marilyn or her movies.”

“I am proud of Andrew’s confidence and the opportunity to make it happen. I feel like whether you’re a Cuban or an American actress, everyone should feel the pressure.”

“It wasn’t my job to imitate her,” defended Ana, who worked with dialect coach Jessica Drake for nine months.

“I was interested in her feelings, her journey, her insecurities and her voice, in the sense that she didn’t really have them.”

All-star cast: Adrien Brody (pictured with Ana as Arthur Miller in the film), Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel and Julianne Nicholson also appear in supporting roles

While Blonde isn’t fully licensed by the Marilyn Monroe Estate, Ana’s performance has garnered a lot of acclaim early on.

Monroe’s estate representative Marc Rosen told: Variety on August 1: “Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability.”

The casting was also championed by two-time Oscar winner Brad, one of Blonde’s six credited producers.

Reviews: While Blonde isn’t fully licensed by the Marilyn Monroe Estate, Ana’s performance has garnered a lot of early praise

“She’s phenomenal at it. That’s a difficult dress to fill,” the co-founder of Plan B told Entertainment ET on August 1

“It was 10 years in the making. It wasn’t until we found Ana that we could get him across the finish line.’

Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates and Jamie Lee Curtis — whose father Tony Curtis (played by Michael Masini) co-starred with Monroe in Some Like It Hot — have seen the film and fully approve of it.