Brad Pitt is dating! The actor, 58, is ‘seeing someone’ SIX years after splitting from Jolie

Brad Pitt has started dating again six years after splitting with Angelina Jolie.

The 58-year-old Bullet Train actor has seen a new wife but is not in a ‘serious’ relationship, a source told People on Wednesday.

“He’s dating but not in a serious relationship,” the insider said of the Hollywood icon who was previously married to Friends vet Jennifer Aniston and engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow.

Who could be the lucky lady? Brad Pitt has started dating again. The 58-year-old Bullet Train actor has seen a new wife but is not in a “serious” relationship, a source told People on Wednesday. Seen on July 18 in Paris

After Jolie, he was linked to 29-year-old Polish-born Nicole Potur – short for Nicole Poturalski – who works as a model, but the relationship seems to have been brief.

This new relationship comes six years after he split from Jolie and three years after the Oscar-winning actor was declared legally single amid a bitter custody battle for five of their six children – the eldest Maddox is now an adult.

The children are Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

It hasn’t been an easy six years in his divorce battle with Jolie, but he’s been trying to find the silver lining: “He’s living his best life under the circumstances.”

He has gone on to say, “He’s dating but not in a serious relationship,” the insider said of the Hollywood icon who was previously married to Friends vet Jennifer Aniston and engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow. Seen on July 20 in London

The site went into details about how Pitt spends his time.

He sees his children on and off.

Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they’re all in LA. Since the kids are older now, they have their own lives and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them,” it was shared.

And he likes to visit his country house Chateau Miraval in France, which he bought in 2008.

His last love: This comes six years after he split from his wife Angelina Jolie and three years after the Oscar-winning actor was declared legally single amid a bitter custody battle. Seen in 2007

“He really enjoys Miraval and always put the profit in it,” the insider said.

Jolie sold her half of the home and wine business to beverage giant Stoli in October 2021, but Brad wasn’t happy with her buyer, so he tried to close the sale, but lost, according to PageSix.

And then there is his film career.

“Brad is having a great time promoting Bullet Train,” the insider said.

“It was a great project for him to film after months of COVID lockdown. The shooting schedule was intense and challenging for him. He loved it. He feels great about the movie.”

Not her: he gets close to his Bullet Train colleague Joey King, but she is already 22 and engaged to Steven Piet; seen on July 16 in Paris

This comes after DailyMail.com bought a home in Carmel, California for $40 million.

It’s the historic DL James House known as ‘Seaward’ that overlooks California’s central coast.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor bought the 1918 home in celebrity hotspot Carmel, and the purchase is considered the most expensive real estate ever sold in the area.

Locals are ‘delighted to have another major celebrity in their midst’, especially after the property has been vacant for years.

She’s all right: Meanwhile, Jolie is doing really well with her career, as her last film, The Eternals, was a hit; seen in 2021 in Italy

Architecture buff Brad is understood to love craft-style homes.

The residence was designed by 20th-century architect Charles Sumner Greene for businessman Daniel James Jr.

According to The Wall Street Journal, since 1999, the luxury property had been owned by Searock, a public company associated with the late Chicago financier Joe Ritchie, a trader and founder of the private investment group Fox River Partners.

Built from locally quarried cliff sandstone and granite, the DL James trail features arched windows and a Mediterranean-style roof dominated by muted terracotta colors.

The exterior walls are said to be designed to look like they are growing out of cliffs.

Photographer Alexander Vertikoff, who photographed the property in 1997, said it is “very private” and that visitors “cannot just walk in.”

Brad already owns a $5 million (£4 million) beach house in Goleta, California, which he bought in 2000 when he married Aniston.

The property was dangerously close to the Alisal wildfire last year and is included in the evacuation warning zone meaning it is at significant risk from the fire.