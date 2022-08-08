Brad Pitt has a list of actors he will never work with again

Brad Pitt has a list of actors he will no longer work with, according to his Bullet Train co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The 58-year-old Hollywood legend is said to be taking notes of the actors he loves and doesn’t want to be on set with anymore, as is Aaron, 32.

“He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have fun,” he told Variety.

“You work with a lot of actors and after a while you start taking notes, ‘I will definitely never work with this person again,'” he said.

He added, “Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the s*** list.”

One star that is definitely on his ‘good’ list is Sandra Bullock

Brad filmed a cameo for Sandra’s The Lost City and she plays Maria Beetle, the escort of trained assassin Ladybug (Pitt), in his latest movie Bullet Train.

And Brad hopes he and his “old friend,” who is also 58, will work together again in the future.

The Fight Club star said in a recent interview: “Sandy is an old friend. She is a diehard person that I have been able to ask for favors over the years and I have done it many times and she is always there.

“Her timing was great, she was a great person to have in my ear in a situation like what is actually a little bit intimate.

“It just worked really well and she had her film and she let me do a little bit. I think we will continue to do the same.”

The By The Sea star also praised co-star Joey King, 23, who plays hit man Prince.

He said, ‘She’s a powerhouse. She was just 21 when we were filming. Look, I think we’re pretty sharp, but she’s the sharpest of us all.”

