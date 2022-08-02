Brad Pitt gives bizarre reason for wearing a skirt to the Bullet Train screening in Berlin

Brad Pitt recently gave a bizarre explanation for wearing a quirky skirt to the Bullet Train screening in Berlin.

The 58-year-old actor opted for a striking style choice when he donned a trendy knee-length skirt for a screening of his new film.

He took a moment to comment on his bold fashion choice and revealed what inspired the look at a Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles.

Brad told Variety: ‘I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s screw it up.’

The Hollywood heavyweight donned a breezy ensemble, teamed with a salmon-pink button-up in an attempt to conquer the scorching heat in the German capital.

He donned a light brown cardigan and adorned it with a cluster of layered pendant necklaces.

Brad put on some shades and completed the look with a pair of black combat boots, showing off the tattoos on his sculpted calves.

The Oscar winner stars in the David Leitch-directed film as a hit man codenamed Ladybug who wants to go straight, until he is lured back to retrieve a special suitcase aboard a high-speed train going from Tokyo to Kyoto.

The thrilling film also features appearances from Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz and Bad Bunny.

Bullet Train was originally scheduled for an April 2022 release, but several delays pushed it back to an August 5 release date.

The film’s bright trailer suggests it’s going to be a candy-colored affair, as opposed to the dark and violent subject matter.

The film is about five murderers who all end up on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka. There are only a few stops which make flights impossible.

But over time, the killers realize their jobs are intertwined as they all go after a strange silver briefcase and eventually go on a hunt to find out who is behind the plan.

Meanwhile, no one trusts each other and everyone looks over their shoulder in case they become a target.

Director David Leitch has previously shown his action bona fide by working as an uncredited co-director on the early John Wick films, while going solo to direct Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. directing.

He has a special bond with Brad as he was the stunt double of the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star in several films before getting behind the camera.

