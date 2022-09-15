Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon ‘set to reunite for new Ocean’s movie’

<!–

George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon are reportedly reuniting for a new Ocean’s movie — 15 years after the last episode.

According to The sunthe A-list actors will return for Ocean’s 14 after previously vowing Ocean’s 13 would be their last film in the franchise.

A source said: ‘Rumors of a movie starring George, Brad and Matt have been going around for years, but the timing wasn’t right and their overcrowded schedules meant it just wasn’t possible.

“Finally, the right team for the job came together to make it a huge success and the protagonists thought it would be fun to revisit.

“The franchise is hugely popular and the brilliant storyline was an opportunity too good to pass up.”

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon for comment.

The first film in the franchise, Ocean’s Eleven, followed Danny Ocean (George) and Rusty Ryan (Brad) as they planned a $160 million heist of casino owner Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), the lover of Danny’s ex-wife Tess. (Julia Roberts).

Released in 2001, the film earned $450 million at the box office and was followed by two sequels.

Ocean’s Eight, an all-female cast spin-off led by Sandra Bullock, was released in 2018.

There was talk of an Ocean’s 14 movie in the past, but the plans were scrapped after the death of Bernie Mac – who played Frank Catton – in 2008.

Fellow cast member Don Cheadle said, “We were talking about it, and then Bernie went by, and very quickly we were like, ‘No, we don’t want to do it.'”

However, Matt Damon expressed interest in another film during an interview on Good Morning America last year, but said the future of the franchise is down to director Steven Soderbergh.

He said, “It would always be up to Steven Soderbergh if there was a story.”

“We’ve lost a few of our members so we should find out, we’re an exhausted gang now.”

Matt was referring to actor Carl Reiner, who played Saul Bloom in the franchise, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 98.