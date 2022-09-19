Brad Pitt debuts sculptures in first art show in Finland with singer Nick Cave and Thomas Houseago

Brad Pitt can now add ‘sculptor’ to his impressive resume.

The 58-year-old had nine entries in a gallery showing at the Sara Hilden Art Museum in Finland on Saturday.

His friend, deBranne Treu, attended the show and wrote enthusiastically about it on social media.

Sculptor: Brad Pitt, 58, can now add sculptor to his impressive resume.

‘Last night we celebrated our dear friend Brad Pitt’s first art show and everyone was BLOWN AWAY. To say his work is amazing is an understatement as he is a true artist who creates from extreme passion and drive.’

‘The dedication to his craft is humbling and inspiring.’

deBranne, an artist herself, used spicier language to shower compliments on the Bullet Train star’s work in her Instagram Stories.

Large Sculpture: This was one of the larger pieces included in the gallery. It gives an eerie display of a human trying to get out of a box

Wall piece:

The original pieces included several under the umbrella title ‘Self-inflicted gunshot wound to the house’ consisting of captured bullets crystallized in platinum silicon.

Major pieces included a coffin-sized bronze box with hands, feet and faces breaking through at various angles, and a plaster wall sculpture called ‘Aiming At You I Saw Me But It Was Too Late This Time’.

One of the smaller pieces included a modest miniature house made from what appeared to be blocks of wood and bark.

Original:

Rustic:

The Oscar winner made several ‘Candle Holders For Loved Ones’ in wood, which the artist described as ‘made in the Covid era’.

Brad did not participate in the show. No word on how much the various pieces cost or if any have been sold. The gallery also featured works by artist Thomas Houseago and singer Nick Cave.

The actor is slated to re-team with his Ocean’s 13 costar George Clooney, 61 for the as-yet-untitled George Clooney/Brad Pitt/Jon Watts project described on IMDB.com as a story about ‘two lone wolf fixers assigned the same job .’