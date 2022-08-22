Brad Pitt carries on with Bullet Train event in Tokyo as star battles Jolie abuse claims

Brad Pitt prayed as part of a Buddhist ritual as part of a press event for his new movie Bullet Train on Monday,

Brad, 58, and his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, prayed for success for their film at the Koyasan Tokyo Betsuin Temple in Tokyo, Japan, during which the couple participated in the Yakuyoke purification ritual at the temple.

The final stop in Brad’s global press tour comes days after the FBI’s bomb threats over his “fight in the sky” with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie prior to their divorce.

Pitt cut a casual figure at the sacred site Monday, wearing a beige zip-up bomber jacket while speaking to the press.

The jacket with blue trim was paired with a salmon-colored crew-neck T-shirt and matching casual beige track pants.

He completed the comfy look with a pair of casual white low-waisted sneakers.

In his new movie Bullet Train, Pitt stars as a hit man known as Ladybug, who tries to leave his deadly world behind when he is coaxed into one last job by his handler Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock).

Co-stars: Brad’s new film, which also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, is based on an obscure 2010 novel by Kotaro Isaka and is set in Japan

The film, which will be released in Japan in September, is based on an obscure 2010 novel by Kotaro Isaka and has only scored 54 percent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Oscar winner showed no signs of being distracted Monday after a leaked FBI report offered more details about his behavior during a well-documented on-air altercation with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The report released last week claims he told Jolie, 47, that one of her adopted children “looked like a fucking Columbine kid” and said she was “ruining the family” during a furious on-board argument. from their private jet.

The leaked document claims that Pitt collided with Jolie’s son Maddox during an allegedly drunken rage that culminated in a “verbal and physical fight” between the A-list actors.

Stylish: Pitt’s blue-tipped jacket was paired with a salmon crew-neck t-shirt and matching casual beige track pants for his final stop on the press tour

Flopping: Bullet Train is currently only scored 54 percent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes

Jolie also submitted images of her hand and elbow with bruises to the FBI as part of an investigation into the couple’s “verbal and physical fight” while traveling from France to Los Angeles on September 14, 2016.

Jolie claims that while Pitt was in a stranglehold, he threw his body backwards, causing Jolie to slam into chairs behind them, according to FBI documents not yet publicly released but obtained by several news outlets.

The actress claims she sustained injuries to her back and elbow, as well as a ‘back burn’ to her hand as a result.

Black-and-white images, included in the FBI report, show bruises on Jolie’s hand and elbow, Page Six reports.

Meanwhile, the agency’s findings, which have not been fully released, suggested that he threatened her and their six children multiple times during the flight from France to LAX on Sept. 14, 2016.

It was the same flight where Jolie reportedly suffered injuries from a physical altercation and an officer “gave a photo of her elbow in an attempt to confirm this.” Pitt denies all of his ex-wife’s claims.

Pitt’s alleged comment appeared to refer to the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, in which 12 students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold murdered 12 children and a teacher in Colorado.

The rogue actress Jolie requested the release of the FBI documents under the anonymous “Jane Doe” after she filed a Freedom of Information Act request in April.

Four days later, on September 19, Jolie filed for divorce from The Moneyball actor. The former couple, who had been married for nearly five years, have since been embroiled in a custody battle over their children.

In its final report on the investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services concluded that Pitt, who has previously admitted to having problems with alcohol, did not physically abuse any of his children. Pitt was also cleared by the FBI of any wrongdoing.

Jolie said there had been “tension” between her and her ex-husband, adding that Pitt’s actions on the private plane in 2016 had left her feeling “like a hostage” aboard, the FBI report, seen by NBC, continue.

According to the file, the woman’s children suffered “lasting physical and mental trauma” after being “verbally and physically” assaulted by her then-husband while flying a private jet.

Movie Star: Brad appeared in Tokyo with Aaron and the film director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick

It also alleges that Jane Doe has made numerous requests for a copy of the department’s investigation file in hopes of “better understanding the FBI’s investigation and obtaining information needed for her children to receive medical care and trauma therapy.” ‘.

Pitt and Jolie became a couple in 2005 when he infamously left his first wife Jennifer Aniston for her in a scandal that rocked the world.

They waited nearly a decade before they tied the knot in 2014 at Chateau Miraval in France – the site of the winery over which they are currently embroiled in a legal battle.

Although they became legally single in 2019, their custody battle raged on.

In Pitt’s latest film, his character’s mission is to board a high-speed train from Tokyo to Kyoto and retrieve a briefcase, though he soon discovers that there are other assassins on board with the same goal.

Taylor-Johnson plays Tangerine, half of an assassin duo known as The Twins.

The film also stars Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Andrew Koji and Hiroyuki Sanada.