Brad Pitt calls Zahara, 17, ‘smart’ after sharing that Shiloh, 16, is ‘beautiful’

Brad Pitt made the rare move this week to talk about one of his kids when he called his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh “beautiful” on Monday.

And later, the 58-year-old Bullet Train star made a comment about one of his other daughters, 17-year-old Zahara, while chatting Vanity Fair.

“I’m so proud of her,” said the star, who shares six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. ‘She’s so smart. She will blossom even more at university.’

And the bachelor, who is now dating, per People, after Jolie’s split in 2016, added: “It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I am so proud.’

The Oscar winner continued: ‘Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye.’

He has three biological children with Angie: Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne. And three that were adopted: Maddox, Pax and Zahara.

College Ready: This comes after Jolie said Zahara had landed a place at the historically black women’s liberal arts college and will be moving to Atlanta, Georgia in the coming months. Seen in 2021 with mom Angelina

This comes after Jolie said Zahara had landed a place at the historically black women’s liberal arts college and will be moving to Atlanta, Georgia in the coming months.

Angelina shared a photo of daughter and some of her fellow students, some in Spelman shirts, and wrote on Instagram: “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU.’

The former couple’s eldest son, 20-year-old Maddox, studied at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, although his classes went online and he returned to the US during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their second son, Pax, now 18, graduated last summer but reportedly did not take a seat in college.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old actress joked earlier that Zahara can organize better than she is.

She said, ‘I want to give them some structure. I try to make schedules at home. My daughter Zahara can organize things better than me.’

She is also candid about how she adopted some of her children and how exciting and wonderful their travels have been.

She previously said, “Each is a beautiful way to become family. What’s important is to talk about it and share it openly. “Adoption” and “orphanage” are positive words in our home.

‘With my adopted children I cannot speak of pregnancy, but I speak with great detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look into their eyes for the first time. All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world meeting yours.’

Also on Monday, at the Los Angeles premiere for his new action movie Bullet Train, Pitt said that Shiloh is “beautiful.”

He shared with ET‘s Nischelle Turner that the incredible dance moves of the 16-year-old are so good “it brings tears to the eyes, yes.”

Shiloh has recently been spotted on social media doing dance moves with her friends.

‘I don’t know where she got it. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he added with a laugh.

In June, Shiloh was seen in a black Beatles T-shirt dancing to Doja Cat’s song Vegas in a video Posted on YouTube by Los Angeles-based choreographer Hamilton Evans.

‘Shiloh likes to dance. She’s really talented and has been taking these classes for a few years now,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The family: From the left, Shiloh, Zahara, Angie, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox in 2021

Earlier days: Jolie with Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara and Knox at the 2019 movie premiere of Dumbo

“She’s also made good friends through the dance community, and they’re all in chat groups and sharing their favorite playlists and stuff like that.

“The teachers are all very impressed with her and say the sky is the limit if she wants to take it to the next level, and Shiloh can just do that.”

When ET asked Monday if he thinks his kids are going to act like he or Jolie, he said he just wants them to be happy.

“I love it when they find their own way, find things they’re interested in and thrive,” Pitt said of his kids.