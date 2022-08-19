Brad Pitt brushes off bombshell FBI claim as he forms love hearts and flashes peace signs

A tireless workload continued on Friday as Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson promoted their latest film in South Korea.

The Hollywood stars entertained a lively crowd in capital city Seoul, where a red carpet event was being held in honour of new movie Bullet Train.

Pitt, 58, had started the day in a subdued blue denim co-ord for a promotional appearance at the city’s Conrad Hotel, but he was harder to miss that afternoon after changing into a garish powder pink suit.

Peace and love: Bullet Train co-stars Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson formed a love heart symbol onstage in South Korea on Friday

The bright colour appeared to match his buoyant mood, with the Oscar winner showing no signs of distraction after a leaked FBI report offered further unsavoury details regarding his behaviour during a well documented mid-air row with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

With the controversy brushed to one side, Pitt appeared to be in a playful mood as he flashed peace signs with South Korean entertainer Park Kyung-lim before linking fingers with Taylor-Johnson to form the shape of a heart.

The report released this week alleges he told Jolie, 47, one of her adopted children ‘looked like a f**king Columbine kid’ and said she was ‘ruining the family’ during a furious row aboard their private jet.

The Oscar-winning actress also filed images showing bruising to her hand and elbow to the FBI as part of an investigation into the couple’s ‘verbal and physical fight’ while travelling from France to Los Angeles on September 14, 2016.

Bold look: Pitt wore a garish powder pink suit

Clainms: Jolie filed images showing bruising to her hand and elbow to the FBI

Give peace a chance: Pitt and Taylor-Johnson flashed peace signs with South Korean entertainer Park Kyung-lim

Centre stage: The Hollywood stars entertained a lively crowd in Seoul

Jolie claims while Pitt was in a chokehold, he threw his body back, causing Jolie to slam into chairs behind them, according to FBI documents which have yet to be publicly released but were obtained by several news outlets.

The actress claims she suffered injuries to her back and elbow as well as a ‘rug-burn type wound’ on her hand as a result.

Black-and-white images, which were included in the FBI report, show bruising to Jolie’s hand and elbow, reports Page Six.

Comical: Pitt and Taylor-Johnson continued their light-hearted antics while onstage with Kyung-lim

Happy return: Pitt was back in Korea for the first time in eight years amid his mammoth promotional trail for his new film.

Bullet Train, from Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, is based on an obscure 2010 novel by Kotaro Isaka, and has scored only 54 percent on review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Pitt stars as an assassin known as Ladybug, who is trying to leave his deadly world behind when he’s coaxed into one last job by his handler Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock).

Over here Brad! The actor was surrounded by fans during the event

There you go: He also signed merchandise for fans

His mission is to board a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto and retrieve a briefcase, though he soon learns there are other assassins on board with the same objective.

Taylor-Johnson plays plays Tangerine, who’s one half of an assassin duo known as The Twins.

The film also boasts Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Andrew Koji and Hiroyuki Sanada among the cast.

Fun times: Earlier that day Brad attended photo call for new movie Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the Conrad Hotel in Seoul, South Korea

Low-key look: He was casually clad in a denim shirt and trousers

Pitt has pressed on with his promotional tour after FBI documents, which have yet to be publicly released, were obtained by several news outlets on Tuesday.

The leaked document claims that Pitt clashed with Jolie’s son Maddox during an allegedly drunken rage that turned into a ‘verbal and physical fight’ between the A-list actors.

Meanwhile, the bureau’s findings, which have not been released in full, suggested he made multiple menaces to her and their six children while onboard the flight from France to LAX on September 14, 2016.

Yum: The actor beamed broadly as he took to the stage alongside his co-star, where they were presented with themed cakes

It was the same flight where Jolie allegedly sustained injuries from a physical altercation and gave an agent ‘a photo of her elbow in an attempt to corroborate this.’ Pitt denies all of his ex-wife’s claims.

Pitt’s alleged comment appeared to be in reference to the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, which saw 12th grade students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold murder 12 kids and a teacher in Colorado.

Maleficent actress Jolie requested the release of the FBI documents under the anonymous ‘Jane Doe,’ after submitting a Freedom of Information Act request in April.

Intense: Brad stars as an assassin known as Ladybug

In its final report on the investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services concluded that Pitt, who has previously admitted to problems with alcohol, did not physically abuse any of his children. Pitt was also cleared by the FBI of any wrongdoing.

Four days later, on September 19, Jolie filed for divorce from The Moneyball actor. The former couple, who had been married for almost five years, have since been embroiled in a custody battle over their children.

Jolie said there had been ‘tension’ between her and her ex-husband, adding that Pitt’s actions on the private aircraft in 2016 had made her feel ‘like a hostage’ onboard, the FBI report, seen by NBC, further reveals.

He allegedly snatched her before shaking and pushing her onto a wall. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor then punched the plane’s ceiling, making a hole in it.

After one of the former couple’s children had called their father a ‘pr***’ during the fight, Jolie allegedly attempted to choke Pitt from behind in reaction to what she said looked ‘like he was going to attack’ one of the minors.

Throughout the flight, he was also behaving like ‘a monster’, according to Jolie, as he would complain non-stop and scream at the children.

The actress further claims that the entire family was ‘shell-shocked’ during the flight, adding that she felt as if she was ‘frozen, scared and didn’t know what to do.’

An estimated total of $25,000 in damages was listed by Jolie in the FBI investigation, mostly caused by red wine stains.

The actress also claims Pitt spilled beer on her and that she suffered injuries to her back and elbow as well as a ‘rug-burn type wound’ on her hand.

Pitt, on the other hand, had only sustained a ‘scratch’ from the incident, which she wrote ‘could have been from her.’

Until May 2021, Jolie had full custody of all six children. A California judge, however, granted Pitt joint custody at that point, over four and a half years after proceedings first started.

However, in July, Los Angeles superior court judge John W. Ouderkirk was taken off from the dispute due to concerns over his impartiality as he did not fully reveal his business relationships with Pitt’s attorneys.

This resulted to changes in the custody arrangement, reverting back to the previously agreed November 2018 terms, where Jolie has full custody while Pitt has ‘custodial time’ with their children.

Sources close to the Moneyball actor believe Jolie only filed the lawsuit against the FBI in order to bring press attention to the allegations against Pitt, claiming that she’s already had the requested information for years, as per TMZ.

One insider said that Pitt was cleared because there was ‘not a shred of evidence’ to support Jolie’s claims.

Jolie and Pitt- whose marriage collapsed in 2016 – are parents to six children. Aside from Maddox, now 21, they also share twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, as well as daughters Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 17, and son Pax, 18.

At the time of the filing, high-profile attorney Amanda Kramer, who is representing the plaintiff, told Politico her client filed the suit anonymously to ‘preserve the family’s privacy.’

The filing alleges the woman’s children have ‘experienced lasting physical and mental trauma’ after being ‘verbally and physically’ assaulted by her then-husband while flying on a private plane.

It also alleges Jane Doe has filed numerous requests for a copy of the department’s investigative file in hopes of ‘better understanding the FBI’s investigation and obtaining information necessary for her children to receive medical care and trauma counseling.’

Pitt and Jolie became a couple in 2005 when he infamously left his first wife Jennifer Aniston for her in a scandal that riveted the world.

They waited nearly a decade before they tied the knot in 2014 at the Chateau Miraval in France – the site of the winery they are locked in a court battle over at present.

Although they became legally single in 2019, their custody battle has raged on.