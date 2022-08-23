Brad Pitt and Arron Taylor-Johnson show off their fun sides at a Bullet Train Q&A event in Kyoto

They’ve been to Japan to promote their upcoming movie.

And on Tuesday, Brad Pitt, 58, and Arron Taylor-Johnson, 32, showed their fun side as they joked together at a Bullet Train Q&A event at Toho Cinemas Kyoto.

The Hollywood superstar showed off his unusual sense of style in a relaxed light gray suit and yellow polo shirt, which he paired with brown Adidas sneakers.

Although he was technically wearing a suit, Brad opted for drawstring waist pants with a wide cut and let go of his jacket.

Meanwhile, Arron made an edgy display in an animal print shirt and leather jacket paired with black shorts and gold buckle loafers.

The duo pottered around the red carpet, pretending to yell at each other through a bright screen, and showed off their best blue steel poses.

Producer Kelly McCormick, director David Leitch, Masi Oka, Hiroyuki Sanada, Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, comedian Fuwa-chan and voice actor Kenyu Horiuchi attend Bullet Train’s greeting at Toho Cinemas Kyoto in Japan.

In his new movie Bullet Train, Pitt stars as a hit man known as Ladybug, who tries to leave his deadly world behind when he is coaxed into one last job by his handler Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock).

His character’s mission is to board a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto and retrieve a briefcase, though he soon discovers that there are other assassins aboard with the same goal.

The film — which stars Arron Tangerine, who is one half of an assassin duo known as The Twins — also features Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Andrew Koji and Hiroyuki Sanada. cast .

The film, which will be released in Japan in September, is based on an obscure 2010 novel by Kotaro Isaka and has only scored 54 percent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

The final stop in Brad’s global press tour comes days after the FBI’s bomb threats over his “fight in the air” with Angelina Jolie, 47, prior to their divorce.

The Oscar winner showed no signs of being distracted on Tuesday after a leaked FBI report offered more details about his behavior during a well-documented feud with his ex-wife.

The report released last week claims he told Angelina that one of her adopted children “looked like a fucking Columbine kid” and said she was “ruining the family” during a furious argument aboard their private jet. .

The leaked document alleges Brad got into a fight with her son Maddox during an allegedly drunken rage that culminated in a “verbal and physical fight” between the A-list actors.

The actress also submitted images of her hand and elbow with bruises to the FBI as part of an investigation into the couple’s “verbal and physical fight” while traveling from France to Los Angeles on September 14, 2016.

Angelina claims that while Brad was in a stranglehold, he threw his body backwards, causing Jolie to slam into chairs behind them, according to FBI documents not yet publicly released but obtained by several news outlets.

The actress claims she sustained injuries to her back and elbow, as well as a ‘back burn’ to her hand as a result.

Black-and-white images, included in the FBI report, show bruises to Angelina’s hand and elbow, Page Six reports.

Meanwhile, the agency’s findings, which have not been fully released, suggested that he threatened her and their six children multiple times during the flight from France to LAX on Sept. 14, 2016.

It was the same flight where she reportedly suffered injuries from a physical altercation and an officer “gave a photo of her elbow in an attempt to confirm this.” Brad denies all of his ex-wife’s claims.

The main man: Brad took the microphone to answer questions about Bullet Train

Brad’s alleged comment appeared to refer to the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, in which 12 students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold murdered 12 children and a teacher in Colorado.

The rogue actress Jolie requested the release of the FBI documents under the anonymous “Jane Doe” after she filed a Freedom of Information Act request in April.

Four days later, on September 19, she filed for divorce from The Moneyball actor. The former couple, who had been married for nearly five years, have since been embroiled in a custody battle over their children.

In its final report on the investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services concluded that Brad, who has previously admitted to having problems with alcohol, did not physically abuse any of his children. He was also cleared by the FBI of any wrongdoing.

Angelina said there had been “tension” between her and her ex-husband, adding that Brad’s actions on the private plane in 2016 had left her feeling “like a hostage” aboard, the FBI report, seen by NBC, continue.

According to the file, the woman’s children suffered “lasting physical and mental trauma” after being “verbally and physically” assaulted by her then-husband while flying a private jet.

It also alleges that Jane Doe has made numerous requests for a copy of the department’s investigation file in hopes of “better understanding the FBI’s investigation and obtaining information needed for her children to receive medical care and trauma therapy.” ‘.

Brad and Angelina became a couple in 2005 when he infamously left his first wife Jennifer Aniston for her in a scandal that rocked the world.

They waited nearly a decade before they tied the knot in 2014 at Chateau Miraval in France – the site of the winery over which they are currently embroiled in a legal battle.

Although they became legally single in 2019, their custody battle raged on.