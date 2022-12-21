Brad Pitt, 59, and Ines de Ramon, 29, 'OFFICIALLY dating and having a great time together'

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are “officially dating and having a great time together,” according to a new report, days after the beloved couple celebrated their 59th birthday.

Oscar winner Brad and Paul Wesley’s ex, 29, who were seen laughing and embracing at the star’s Hollywood birthday party on Saturday, are said to enjoy each other’s company as their romance progresses, reports USWeekly.

A source said, “Brad and Ines are now officially dating, they are really enjoying each other’s company and having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but still getting to know each other.”

Official: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are ‘officially dating and having a great time together’ according to a new report, days after the beloved couple celebrated their 59th birthday (pictured Saturday)

This comes days after Ines joined Brad at his birthday party on Saturday, where the pair hugged and joked around.

The Oscar winner looked sharp in a gray shirt, matching slacks and white shoes as he stepped out of a car with Ines, who looked chic in a brown sheepskin coat.

Ines, seen in exclusive DailyMail.com photos up close with Brad at a Bono concert last month, wore her locks in soft waves and wore glittery jewelry as she hugged Brad before the pair laughed out loud.

Days before the pair were spotted on the PDA at the LA after party for his new movie Babylon on Thursday.

The two mingled with the guests, “occasionally” with their arms around each other, People reports.

The pair were said to have been dating for “a few months,” with a source telling the publication, “Brad really likes Ines. They met each other through a mutual friend. She is very nice.

Romance: Oscar winner Brad and Paul Wesley’s ex, 29, who were seen laughing and embracing at the star’s birthday party in Hollywood on Saturday, are said to enjoy each other’s company as their romance progresses, reports USWeekly (pictured last month)

“Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her.

Brad and Ines were spotted at a Bono concert in LA on Nov. 13 and seemed smitten.

Brad could be seen holding her arms and pulling her to him as the two chatted outside the Orpheum Theater with A-list friends, Cindy Crawford, husband Rande Gerber, Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo.

Bachelor Brad, dressed casually in jeans, a gray cardigan and a tan hat, has been romantically linked to several women since his tumultuous divorce from Angelina Jolie, but is usually not given over to public displays of affection.

Not only does Brad and Ines appear to be an item, but sources tell DailyMail.com that she is a member of his team.

Bachelor Brad, dressed casually in jeans, a gray cardigan and a tan hat, has been romantically linked to several women since his tumultuous divorce from Angelina Jolie. But usually not given to public displays of affection.

Paul Wesley and Ines married in 2019 in a silent ceremony.

A rep for the couple confirmed in September that they have split and have been living separately for several months.

“The decision to separate is mutual and was made five months ago. They are asking for privacy at this time,” the representative said.

Ines is from New Jersey and graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

According to her LinkedIn, since 2020 she has been the head of wholesale at Anita Ko Jewelry, which has celebrity clients including Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber.

Sudden breakup: Paul Wesley, 40, and Ines de Ramon officially split after three years of marriage in September (2019 photo)

Meanwhile, Brad’s split with Angelina Jolie has been acrimonious as the pair battled over custody of their six children and business ventures.

In September, rumors circulated about a romantic connection between Brad and model Emily Ratajkowski.

“They spend a lot of time together,” the insider told The People at the time. Friends aren’t sure if it’s serious. They don’t appear to be ‘dating’ formally.’

But since then, Ratajkowski was reportedly seeing Pete Davidson.

The Bullet Train actor has also been linked to MIT professor Neri Oxman and German model Nicole Potualski in 2020. Oxman denied a relationship with the actor.

Pitt was spotted with Potualski at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival for Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

But two months later, reports claimed the two had only seen each other a few times and it was casual.

The new development in Brad’s love life means fans’ dreams of him and Jennifer Aniston rekindling are being crushed.

Brad and Angelina Jolie met on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2005, playing a bored married couple.

But they discover that they are both assassins hired by competing agencies to kill each other. He was then married to Aniston.

Brad and Angie married at Chateau Miraval in 2014 and had six children — three biological and three adopted — who are now aged between 14 and 21.

Brad and Angie were declared legally single in 2019, but are still working through their labyrinthine financial affairs and custody arrangements to this day.

They are embroiled in a legal battle over the Chateau Miraval, a 35-room estate and celebrated vineyard in the south of France that Pitt and Jolie bought in 2011 for $60 million.