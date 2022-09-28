Brad Pitt, 58, and Emily Ratajkowski, 31, ‘are spending a lot of time together’

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski appear to be more serious than first reported.

According to People, the 58-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 31-year-old My Body author can’t seem to get enough of each other. “They spend a lot of time together,” the insider told the site.

In late August, it was first reported that the two were a romantic item.

A match: Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski appear more serious than first reported.

But the People source also said no one really knows if it will last.

“Friends not sure if it’s serious,” it was shared, adding: “They don’t seem to be dating formally.”

The age difference is striking. At 31, Emily is just 10 years older than his oldest child, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Monday morning PageSix claimed that the Bullet Train actor and the Versace supermodel have seen each other but are not “officially dating.”

And the site’s source also shared that more would be revealed later, saying, “Stay tuned.”

Could this be real? Ratajkowski is one of the biggest catches thanks to her incredible career and her acting background; she also wrote a book

Last week, there was chatter on social media that the brunette bombshell and the veteran actor were seeing each other, but there was no evidence of that.

The PageSix source shared: “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad doesn’t date anyone. She [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen together a few times.’

The site didn’t say which city the two spent time in, but she’s been in New York lately and went to Italy for the Versace show last week. On Sunday, Pitt was in Paris.

In late August, OK magazine also claimed that Pitt got close to Ratajkowski: “He asked her out and she said yes. She always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?’

Jetsetter: The cover girl has been in New York lately; seen in NYC on September 9th

Lots to take in: Ratajkowski shared this pin-up photo on Wednesday in which she topless covered her breasts with her hands and wrists as she tugged at her red thong bikini bottoms

Meanwhile, Pitt is separated from Jolie, but he still argues with her over custody of their children.

Two of the children are adults – Maddox is 21 and Pax is 18. But there are four other children: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

One of the few women he seems to have dated since Jolie is model Nicole Poturalski.

Emily recently filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard amid allegations that he cheated.

On Tuesday, Emily fired back at Sara Foster after the actress punched the Instagram influencer who claimed to have had an affair with Adam Levine last year.

After Sara went to TikTok to voice her grievances with Sumner Stroh, the model who accused Adam of having an affair with her, Emily slammed the post, claiming it was wrong to blame the “other woman.”

The model criticized 23-year-old Sumner as “sexism and classic misogyny” and said “the power dynamic is so skewed” because Adam, 43, is “twice his age” and labeled his alleged behavior “predatory and manipulative.” .

“I’m going to try not to screw up now,” Emily said after playing a short clip from Sara’s original video. “I just couldn’t disagree more.

They're done: Emily filed for divorce from Sebastian; seen in 2020

Exes: Meanwhile, Pitt is divorced from Angelina Jolie, but he is still arguing with her over custody of their children. Seen in 2015

“I don’t understand why we keep blaming women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-year-old women who hang out with men in positions of power who are twice their age.

“The power dynamics are so skewed, it’s ridiculous. Like, it’s predatory, it’s manipulative, I can’t imagine, I disagree.

Plus, if you’re the one in the relationship, you’re the one who’s obligated to be loyal.

“So the whole other woman, they’re to blame, that’s bad. And it’s literally designed to tell women apart.”

She continued in a second video, “This is actually part two, but I think a big problem in our culture right now is we just say, ‘Oh men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re terrible.”

“We don’t hold them accountable and then we blame other women, we ask women to change their behavior instead of just telling men to change their behavior. It’s sexism, it’s classic misogyny. Period of time.’

'Sexist and classic misogyny': Ratajkowski fired back at Sara Foster after the actress slapped the Instagram influencer who claimed to have had an affair with Adam Levine

'We continue to blame women for men's mistakes': After Sara (pictured) took to TikTok to voice her grievances with Sumner Stroh, Emily slammed the post

Without mentioning Adam or Sumner, Sara addressed the controversy in a scathing video posted to TikTok.

“Dear men who cheat: you are assholes. Dear women who cheat with married men, you suck too,” Sara wrote in the corner of the clip.

“He’s obviously a pig and disgusting, but this woman who chose to make a viral TikTok video that claims — by the way, doesn’t even apologize — but publishes it for the world.

“For a pregnant woman to see when she could have just privately messaged her, claiming it wasn’t her fault or something,” she said.

Foster does not address Sumner’s claim that a tabloid was about to print the story that would have made the claims public anyway.

“It’s like we don’t feel sorry for you. You knew this man was married, okay, and you went along. You could have easily ignored the messages. You knew he was married. We don’t feel sorry for you.’